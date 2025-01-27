James Gunn Clarifies Clayface’s Fate After Creature Commandos, And The Phrase ‘Quite Mushy’ Was Used
Clayface's fate has been revealed.
The following contains spoilers for Creature Commandos.
A number of fans are likely waiting for the Superman release date to hit in July since that will be the big-screen debut for James Gunn’s new DC Universe. However, the first installment in the rebooted franchise is already here in the form of the animated Creature Commandoes show. The series featured a number of familiar faces, including Batman villain Clayface. Now, Gunn has provided some clarity on the character's fate following the series, and the phrase "quite mushy" was used.
It's known that a new Clayface movie is on the way from horror maestro Mike Flanagan. The movie even has a release date already, something that can’t be said for the majority of upcoming DC movies in James Gunn’s new franchise. However, Creature Commandos also showed a Clayface who, last we saw him, appeared to be very, very dead. Fans afraid they have already seen the first and the last of shapeshifter need not be too concerned. On BluSky, James Gunn confirms that antagonist lives, saying…
During a fight with Rick Flag Sr. and Frankenstein on Creature Commandos, Clayface was electrocuted, leading to an explosion that sent pieces of his gooey body in all directions. When Amanda Waller visited the scene of the battle later, the creature was still motionless and, as Gunn said, in mushy pieces.
While multiple versions of the tragic villain exist throughout DC Comics and its associated media, the character is traditionally a man who, through exposure to strange chemicals, becomes a shapeshifter. In his default form, he's just a mound of “clay.” The fact that his body can be endlessly reformed traditionally makes him functionally immortal, and it seems that is likely the case here as well.
Of course, it doesn’t mean that Clayface needs to be alive for Mike Flanagan’s upcoming movie to work. Flanagan has had the Clayface movie idea for years. So, while James Gunn said the film will be part of the DCU, just as Creature Commandos is, it doesn't mean that the feature will be particularly connected to the series. For instance, Flanagan's flick could be the origin story for the character and not require a great deal of connective tissue to the larger franchise in order to work.
Of course, the fact that the mutated being is apparently alive doesn’t mean there are any specific plans for the character at this point in the DCU. It could simply mean that Gunn wants to keep him alive so that the character can be used in the future. Still, it seems likely that if the DCU can use Clayface, it likely will.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The most obvious place to see the clay monster would be in a Batman project. Yet, considering that there has seemingly been little movement on The Brave and the Bold, the DCU's Bat movie, it could be quite some time before we hear anything.
In the meantime, stream the entire first season of Creature Commandos using a Max subscription.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.