Zendaya Carries Around An Insane Number Of Drinks, And Tom Holland Fully Called Her On It
Forget relationship goals, these two are hydration goals.
What a year it’s been for Zendaya and Tom Holland. Not only did the couple star in two of this summer’s billion-dollar box office bangers, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey, they also found the time to get married. That fact was evident during a recent interview, where they were giving peak old married couple when Holland called out his wife for the wild number of beverages she was carrying around.
Tom Holland and Zendaya have been couples goals for literally years, with fans melting over the way the Spider-Man actor is always “Z’s best hype man.” He’s apparently even supportive of her drinking habit (nonalcoholic, of course), which was revealed during a conversation with KISS UK. When asked why she was carrying around a fully loaded four-drink carrier, Zendaya happily responded:
The interviewer continued to needle her good-naturedly over her full four-cup holder, and she defended herself a bit, saying:
That’s when Tom Holland, who had until this point just been bemusedly watching the interaction play out, jumped to call out Zendaya:
It very much reminds me of David Beckham’s viral “Be honest!” moment with wife Victoria, with Tom Holland laughing at Zendaya’s drink quirk. It was such a “married” thing to say, and still so loving that everyone in the room was laughing along with them.
I mean, if anybody knows about Zendaya’s penchant for multiple drinks, it would definitely be Tom Holland, who Anne Hathaway joked was his wife’s “hot beverage” boy during filming of The Odyssey. I always thought it was cute that Holland would casually swing by the Euphoria set, and now I’m wondering if he was just bringing her refills!
Fans have always loved Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship, from the way he will quickly and quietly fix a wardrobe malfunction to how he played tennis with her to help her prep for Challengers. It’s also because they are so funny together. We’ll never forget his drag performance on their episode of Lip Sync Battle, for one thing, She’s apparently not afraid to troll him about his height, either.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hopefully Zendaya and Tom Holland will continue to grace us with these cute moments for many, many years, and if you want to see them in a more professional setting, you can still catch Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey in theaters. And don’t forget to grab a beverage or four!
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.