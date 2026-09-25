Zendaya Carries Around An Insane Number Of Drinks, And Tom Holland Fully Called Her On It

What a year it’s been for Zendaya and Tom Holland. Not only did the couple star in two of this summer’s billion-dollar box office bangers, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey, they also found the time to get married. That fact was evident during a recent interview, where they were giving peak old married couple when Holland called out his wife for the wild number of beverages she was carrying around.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been couples goals for literally years, with fans melting over the way the Spider-Man actor is always “Z’s best hype man.” He’s apparently even supportive of her drinking habit (nonalcoholic, of course), which was revealed during a conversation with KISS UK. When asked why she was carrying around a fully loaded four-drink carrier, Zendaya happily responded:

Because I go through them fast, and I like to try things. And they just make me happy. It’s like, ‘Ooh, a little, fun little drink to try!’ And I just carry my little drinks all day, and I have a little bit of this, a little bit of that, and I’ll switch around.

The interviewer continued to needle her good-naturedly over her full four-cup holder, and she defended herself a bit, saying:

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I couldn’t decide. I was only supposed to have three, but umm, we got an extra one. Just in case, I guess.

That’s when Tom Holland, who had until this point just been bemusedly watching the interaction play out, jumped to call out Zendaya:

Don’t lie. She ordered four. Don’t lie about that.

It very much reminds me of David Beckham’s viral “Be honest!” moment with wife Victoria, with Tom Holland laughing at Zendaya’s drink quirk. It was such a “married” thing to say, and still so loving that everyone in the room was laughing along with them.

I mean, if anybody knows about Zendaya’s penchant for multiple drinks, it would definitely be Tom Holland, who Anne Hathaway joked was his wife’s “hot beverage” boy during filming of The Odyssey. I always thought it was cute that Holland would casually swing by the Euphoria set, and now I’m wondering if he was just bringing her refills!

Fans have always loved Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship, from the way he will quickly and quietly fix a wardrobe malfunction to how he played tennis with her to help her prep for Challengers. It’s also because they are so funny together. We’ll never forget his drag performance on their episode of Lip Sync Battle, for one thing, She’s apparently not afraid to troll him about his height, either.

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Hopefully Zendaya and Tom Holland will continue to grace us with these cute moments for many, many years, and if you want to see them in a more professional setting, you can still catch Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey in theaters. And don’t forget to grab a beverage or four!