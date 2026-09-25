Big Brother 28 Spoilers: Part 1 of The Final HOH Has A Winner (But Can They Win The Game?)

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, September 25th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

It was a wild evening on Big Brother, as Dee Valladares was finally evicted and sent to the jury house. The Houseguests barely had time to celebrate, as they had to start the Final Head of Household competition, which will go a long way in helping decide who wins that prize money.

Those watching Big Brother online learned the result of Part One of Three, and there's already lots of chatter about whether the winner can win it all. I think anything is possible, but it'll all depend on whether they can make one big game move.

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Taylor Won Part 1 Of Final HOH

Taylor's winning streak continues, just on the heels of her Final Four HOH win. She's captured the first of the two Final HOH competitions, which guarantees she'll be participating in Part Three. It's a huge win for her, but is it big enough that the jury will crown her the winner of Big Brother 28?

(Image credit: CBS)

I Don't Think Taylor Has Done Enough To Win In Front Of This Jury (Yet)

Taylor's wins may evoke the memory of Big Brother 27 winner Ashley Hollis and how late-game moves propelled her to victory, but I don't think she's there yet. Let's remember first that Ashley's win, whether she agrees or not, was largely propelled by Vince Panaro's poor jury management.

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Taylor has allies in the jury house, but Lala Verrett isn't as strong a voice when it comes to influencing votes as Dee. She's going to be pushing hard for Rick Devens to get votes, and I think Drew as well, if he ends up in the Final Two chair instead.

I think to have a chance, she's going to need to win Final Two HOH, and then evict Devens. That way she can make the argument that she was responsible for taking out both Icons in some way.

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Will it be enough? I'm not sure with this jury, especially with the overall viewpoint of Taylor by her fellow Houseguests. Sure, she had some big wins at the end, but she was mostly known for "sleeping in her pod" more than anything. I don't think she'd lose to Drew unanimously, but I'm pretty sure that at least three people who would vote for her won't go her way.

Yash Patel did not arrive in the jury house nearly as bitter as he was on eviction night, and he even admitted he respected Drew's gameplay. Melody Morris doesn't seem like she'd turn on Drew, nor does Barrett Pfeiffer. I'm also of the opinion that Angela Murray will vote in lockstep with Dee and Devens/Drew, who wouldn't vote Taylor over each other. For now, I just don't think the votes are there for her to win the game.

Big Brother's Season 28 finale is set for October 1st! Tune into CBS to see who ends up winning it all, and if Taylor can pull off what I think would be an unprecedented upset and one of Big Brother's most memorable winners if she does end up winning.