After Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Drama, I Would Have Thought It Ends With Us 2 Is Dead. Not So Fast

It Ends With Us hit theaters back in 2024, but the book to screen adaptation has continued to make news in the years that have passed. Namely because the title (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription) has become synonymous with the long legal battle between stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. I would have thought that there's no way a sequel could happen due to the drama, but not so fast.

Baldoni and Lively might have settled and released a joint statement, but they're still facing off in court over legal fees. Still, It Ends With Us did well at the box office, and in a conversation with People, the book's author Colleen Hoover addressed a possible follow-up movie by saying:

I mean, I don’t own the rights to the film sequel. So, if they decide to make another one, I’m all for it!

Colleen Hoover made these comments are she's promoting the new movie Verity, which is also based off her novel of the same name. There's a ton of hype surrounding that film thanks to a killer cast led by Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

There you go. Clearly the woman behind It Ends With Us is down for her sequel novel It Starts With Us to make its way to the big screen. Of course, the logistics of making this happen might prevent it. After all, the idea of seeing Lively and Baldoni back on screen together seems unlikely at this point.

Despite the years-long legal battle between the film's stars, there are still folks who have been hoping for an It Ends With Us sequel. This is partly thanks to the movie's quality, and also because there are more narrative threads to pull from thanks to Hoover's second novel. In the same interview, she addressed her feelings about the somewhat infamous movie adaptation, offering:

I feel for everyone, you know? As the author, I was — and am — so proud of that movie. I think they did a great job. I think Blake [Lively] was great in it, Justin [Baldoni] was great in it, Brandon [Sklenar] was great in it, and I saw the completed film before any of that happened, or I knew it was happening, so I was proud of the film! And I still am. It was a huge hit. So, that’s what I focus on and I’m grateful that we’re here doing another one.

That certainly sounds like a healthy way of looking at all the drama that's unfolded since It Ends With Us hit theaters years ago. Drama aside, she's happy with the quality of the film. What's more, she's thrilled that she's got another movie adaptation coming with Verity. We'll just have to see if It Starts With Us happens, and if any recasting is necessary.

As previously mentioned It Ends With Us is streaming on Hulu. As for Verity, that title hits theaters on October 2nd as part of the 2026 movie release list.