I Think Supergirl Gets A Bad Rap, So Nathan Fillion's Milly Alcock Comments Make Me Happy

The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, with Marvel and DC competing at the box office. We're still early into co-CEO James Gunn's newly formed DCU, with the first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters. Craig Gillespie's Supergirl is the latest movie release, but it's unfortunately got its share of haters. I personally liked Supergirl, and Nathan Fillion's comments about Milly Alcock are making me feel so seen.

Supergirl failed to perform at the box office, but it's doing well streaming for those with a HBO Max subscription. Following his entrance on Lanterns, Fillion spoke to Variety about that blockbuster, offering:

Milly Alcock, I think her take on Supergirl is brilliant, I am so pleased with these favorite characters of mine coming to life. I have yet to be disappointed by anything James Gunn does, which is great because he puts me in most everything he does!

Honestly, points were made. I thought that the House of the Dragon star was wildly charismatic in Supergirl, and I couldn't keep my eyes off her. Whether she was drunk and vibing or kicking ass, the 26 year-old actress really understood the assignment. Fillion clearly agrees, and hopefully they get to share scenes in upcoming DC movies like Man of Tomorrow. Fingers crossed.

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Apart from the (well deserved) praise for Alcock, the Rookie actor also mentioned his ongoing collaboration with James Gunn. Indeed, Nathan Fillion has appeared in a ton of the filmmaker's movies, including Slither, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Super, The Suicide Squad and Superman. After debuting as Green Lantern Guy Gardner in the latter movie, he's already reprised his role in both Peacemaker and Lanterns. He's also expected to continue that run in Man of Tomorrow.

(Image credit: DC)

Despite Milly Alcock's talent and genre work with HOTD, Supergirl failed to deliver at the box office. This is only the latest female-led superhero project that's had t his fate, following Birds of Prey and The Marvels. I've personally loved all of these titles, and am bummed at how moviegoers let them down.

Just like Nathan Fillion, I love what Milly Alcock brought to the table with Supergirl. Hopefully she's just getting her start as the character, which she'll reprise in Man of Tomorrow. Although I have to assume that another solo movie unfortunately won't happen. But who knows? Maybe Supergirl's performance on both Amazon and streaming on HBO Max will convince the studio.

As previously mentioned Supergirl is currently available on HBO Max. The next DC movie hitting theaters is Clayface on October 23rd as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for Man of Tomorrow, that title is expected to arrive on July 9th of next year.