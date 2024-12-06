Clint Eastwood's Juror #2 Was Basically Ignored In Theaters. Now It's Getting Raves From Audiences, And I Can't Figure Out Why The Studio Gave Up On It

Excuse me, but what happened with the release of Juror #2 on the 2024 movie schedule ? This film was directed by the legendary actor and “badass” director Clint Eastwood , and it features an all-star lineup of performers, including Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, Chris Messina, J.K. Simmons and Kiefer Sutherland. Not to mention, the movie is a heart-pounding courtroom thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat the whole time. So, your honor, I ask again, why did the studio seemingly give up on this movie? Because people sure seem to love it (myself included).

Juror #2 Has Gotten Nowhere Near The Attention It Deserves From The Studio

Back in October, it became apparent that Warner Bros. was seemingly burying Juror #2. To be clear, this film, which was rumored to potentially be Eastwood’s last , was getting a very limited version of a limited release.

When the drama came out in October, Variety reported that the plan was to play it in less than 50 theaters, Vulture then noted that it played in 28 cinemas on its opening weekend. For context, AMC has 900 theaters across the world while Regal has 425 theaters in the US, that’s a massive number, and we aren’t even counting smaller chains and local cinemas yet. So, 28 is nothing, and at the time, there was no plan to expand Eastwood’s movie release either.

On top of that, WB did not report the film’s domestic box office grosses, which isn’t normal, and Variety noted that it wasn’t featured on the studio’s FYC page . However, it is now.

Notably, the film has gotten quite a bit of attention over all this, because as more people see the movie, they realize how great it is!

However, I Saw Juror #2 In Theaters, And I Loved It

As Juror #2 reactions from critics started to roll in, it became clear that this film was worth seeing. Plus, being familiar with Clint Eastwood’s best work and a fan of Nicholas Hoult’s finest films , I figured I’d enjoy it.

So, I drove 45 minutes out of my way to see Juror #2, because thankfully out of the ten AMCs I live within an hour of, one was playing it. And I was right, this movie rocks.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Following Hoult’s juror Justin as he goes through jury duty and deals with a serious personal dilemma related to the case he’s helping call the verdict for, this film is so enticing. The complexity of the issue at hand (which I don’t want to spoil) is what makes this movie so thrilling, and the way Hoult plays it out is near perfection.

Plus, when you mix Eastwood’s collected direction with the ensemble’s brilliant performances, you get a project that is honestly wonderful and deserving of attention. However, I’m not the only one who thinks this, critics and audiences do too.

I’m Not The Only One, Juror #2 Also Has An Outstanding Rotten Tomatoes Score

If you take a look at Rotten Tomatoes , it’s abundantly clear that Juror #2 is a hit among those who have seen it.

Take a moment to reflect on these numbers. Based on 135 critics’ reviews, this film’s Tomatometer sits at 93%. Meanwhile, over on the Popcornmeter, over 250 “verified ratings” from fans puts the flick at 92%. That’s guaranteed certified fresh right there, so now there’s really no telling why it was buried when it was initially released.

To add some reasoning to these numbers, here are a few reviews written by the fans:

Just over halfway through and I can’t help but seeing the similarities with the classic Henry Fonda film 12 Angry men. Even some of the dialogue is the same. Really engrossed -Nigel S

A powerful representation of one mans moral struggle to reconcile a past accident with his role as a new father and member of a jury in a life and death case. The dilemma is incredibly tense and performances captivating. -Paul

Great movie. Definitely deserved more marketing. Will miss Clint and his talent. -Hugo G

Juror #2 is another thought-provoking Clint Eastwood film that includes great acting, a subtle and interesting plot and leaves you thinking about the people and events depicted in the film. A moral dilemma with no easy solutions. WOW! Clint Eastwood delivers again. -midwesternmoviefan

Now, many other reviews from critics and fans alike point out that the movie is by no means perfect. However, it is compelling and wildly entertaining, so it’s confusing why it didn’t get much love from the studio during its release.