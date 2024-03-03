Clueless’ Donald Faison Has A Way Harsh Take On His Character Today, And I Can’t Disagree With Him

Can you believe Clueless is almost 30 years old? All that time later, the coming-of-age classic is still one of the best movies of the 1990s and remains a highly quotable teen movie for this generation youths. Though some elements might age better than others. When Donald Faison, one of the members of the Clueless cast , recently reflected on the hit film, he wasn’t shy about dragging his character, and I have to admit he’s spitting facts.

Decades after Donald Faison played the high schooler, his most recent role seems him playing Trey Taylor on NBC’s Extended Family, which he's been promoting as of late. When he was asked about his thoughts regarding co-parenting with one of his past characters, he had this to say about Clueless’ Murray Duvall:

"He is the last person I think anyone.. that is the most self-centered — more than any actor on the planet — he is the most self-centered person on the planet, so I don't think he'd be a good dad."

Per the Entertainment Weekly interview, Donald Faison roasted his Clueless character by calling him the “most self-centered person on the planet” along with saying he really doesn’t think he’d be a good fit for parenthood. Sure, it’s way harsh, but I cannot disagree with the actor. Just look at this montage of Murray in action during the high school flick:

Clueless may be among the best Donald Faison movies but, as the actor shared, he didn’t have the strongest character. Throughout the iconic comedy, Murray is always bothering Dionne with his high school boy antics, such as when he shaved his head out of nowhere before their yearbook photos. Faison must have had a blast playing a privileged high school boyfriend from Beverly Hills, but the actor doesn’t necessarily empathize with the teen.

More on Clueless (Image credit: Paramount) 12 Major Actors Who Auditioned For Clueless, Including Reese Witherspoon Being Up For Cher

The actor starred in the flick when he was just getting his start as an actor around the age of 20. He actually beat out Terrance Howard and Dave Chappelle for the role of Murray, due to his more “innocent” appeal. It would be the first of many roles for him, and he reprised Murray for the spinoff/sequel series to Amy Heckerling's beloved high school rom-com , which aired from 1996 to 1999. Said show also starred the likes of Stacey Dash, Rachel Blanchard, Elisa Donovan and Wallace Shawn.

While Clueless is up there when it comes to famous roles by the actor, his most popular role remains Turk in Scrubs from 2001 to 2010. Faison has been in all sorts of famous movies as well, like Remember The Titans, Waiting To Exhale and Can’t Hardly Wait. I'm not sure whether his blunt assessment of Murray will impact fans' future viewings of the film but, regardless, kudos to him for totally being real about the role.