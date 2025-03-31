Wait, Cool Runnings Was Not Supposed To Be A Comedy? What Happened To The Movie When John Candy Came On Board

Cool Runnings is nearly rounding the bend on its 30th anniversary, and it remains a beloved film. It’s also undoubtedly one of John Candy’s best movies. Interestingly though, I just learned one major fact about the film -- it wasn't always meant to be a comedy. It seems the change in genre was, in part, due to Candy being cast as Olympian Irving Blitzer, one of the most inspiring sports coaches in Hollywood history.

Alumni of the classic Disney sports movie -- Leon, Sanka Coffie Doug E. Doug Rawle D. Lewis and Malik Yoba -- reunited for a panel at ‘90s Con this past week. While there, they discussed their late co-star and how their sports flick morphed into a comedy. Via People, Yul Brenner actor Yoba discussed John Candy’s general presence on set along with his genuine excitement of stepping outside of a more signature funny role for what was initially a serious flick:

He was a very sweet man, beautiful man, generous, just a great guy to be around. You know what it is? He was genuinely really happening to be doing this movie. Yeah, because it was a different type of movie for him. It wasn't a movie which, you know… It was a serious movie for him. He lives in comedy and for him, he got to play a very serious role. This movie originally was a very serious movie. They turned it into a comedy.

The thought of Cool Runnings being anything but the fun and heartwarming movie that it is seems shocking. Not only that, but there were other actors up for the role of Irv, with Kurt Russell being one of them, before the tonal shift. Needless to say, this initial production could've been quite different from the film that's currently available to stream with a Disney+ subscription.

I'd say John Candy is undeniably Blitzer, though, and the Winter Olympic movie works well as a syrupy sweet romp. I'm probably a bit biased in that thinking, given my affection for the film that was ultimately produced. But, come on, how can you not love Candy humorously trying to coach a bobsled squad of mismatched teammates?

Rawle D. Lewis further attested to Malik Yoba's point that the SCTV alum was nothing but a sweet and wonderful human. He wasn’t sure what to expect when meeting and working with the Uncle Buck star, but it sounds like, Lewis is glad to have had the opportunity:

I think he was so kind. I was expecting to meet a movie star and I just met a person. I think his pathos, his heart, he was just such a great person.

The sweet words just make me miss John Candy even more and appreciateJ on Turteltaub's 1993 sports movie as well. It feels like even years after the star's death, interesting facts relating to Candy continue to be divulged and humanize him in the process. In the past, his former co-stars have discussed revealing his unforgettable, conscious demeanor of never wanting to step away from a role or fan as to not miss out or disappoint. All of this really makes me excited to see what's featured in the Candy-centered documentary that's in the works.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Cool Runnings and other great sports movies are available to stream on Disney Plus! You can pay $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Or why not go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save yourself 16% by pre-paying $159.99 for a year?

Thankfully, for fans of Cool Runnings, like me, the comedic John Candy version is very well settled into the fabric of Disney movie history. Who knows, though, maybe someday we’ll see a more serious homage to the 1988 Jamaican bobsled team.