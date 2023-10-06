Cool Runnings Star Says He's Never Forgotten A Comment John Candy Made On Set Before His Death
John Candy revealed something surprising on the set of Cool Runnings.
Over the years, Disney has made an entire genre out of the inspirational sports movie, but of all the movies about athletes overcoming adversity, there isn’t one quite like Cool Runnings, the movie about the historic Jamaican bobsled team. The biggest name in the cast was comedian John Candy, and 30 years after the film’s release, the cast and crew remembered what it was like working with the star on set, and it’s all equally beautiful and heartbreaking.
The Independent spoke with several of the stars of Cool Runnings in celebration of the film’s anniversary, and co-star Malik Yoba, who played Yul Brenner in the film, remembered a conversation he had with John Candy about the fact that the comedian had never taken a significant break in his career, because he was afraid if he did, Hollywood would forget about him. Yoba explained…
John Candy was one of the absolutely great comedy stars of the '80s and early ‘90s, starring in numerous films that are considered classics today, even if he turned down Ghostbusters. And yet, it seems he himself was less sure about his position in Hollywood than many of his fans probably were. It’s difficult to imagine that any comedy of the era wouldn’t consider casting John Candy if it had the chance.
But Cool Runnings director Jon Turtletaub supports the idea that Candy was strongly concerned with how other people felt about him. It seems that he would go out of his way to do whatever he was asked to do because he was worried about how he might be perceived if he said no. Turtletaub said…
John Candy had a legendary career, but perhaps this desire to be liked was part of the reason he was able to do so much in a time that was unfortunately all too short. John Candy would pass away just five months after Cool Runnings was released in theaters, making it one of his final films.
One certainly hopes he would appreciate how fondly he is remembered. Whether or not Hollywood would have forgotten him if he’d ever taken a break, his fans certainly never would have.
