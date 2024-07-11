Upcoming Nicholas Hoult Movies: What's Ahead For The Actor

There are plenty of movies coming out as part of the 2024 movie schedule – and Nicholas Hoult is a part of that and more.

When it comes to stars whose careers have certainly blown up over the last few years, there are plenty we could point to. We could bring up Jenna Ortega, who exploded from both the Scream films and the Wednesday cast , or maybe Barry Keoghan from Eternals, Saltburn, and more, but today, I’m going to talk about Nicholas Hoult.

While Hoult has been in the business for many years, including starring roles in movies like Warm Bodies, the X-Men franchise , and more, the last few years have been great for the actor. With a starring role in the Emmy-nominated series The Great, he’s only booked more and more roles as time has gone on.

As you'd expect, he has many projects coming out, and we’re going to compile them all here for you.

Nosferatu (December 25, 2024)

I’m sure that plenty of you probably already knew about this film coming out, but Hoult is actually going to have a pretty significant role in the upcoming Nosferatu . It was reported by Deadline in October 2022 that he would be joining the film. The Nosferatu cast is filled to the brim with stars. It will feature performances from Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney, and Willem Dafoe, so Hoult is going to be in good company.

For those who don’t know, Nosferatu is a reimagining of the classic tale. The film will follow the story of a Transylvanian vampire who is obsessed with and stalks a “haunted” young woman. Skarsgård will play the vampire, and Depp will play the young woman.

The film is directed by Robert Eggers, the man behind three other famous movies that have received critical acclaim, such as The Witch (which is one of the best A24 horror films ), The Northman, and The Lighthouse.

This will be Hoult’s first time working with the director, which a few of the actors mentioned above already have, but I have a feeling he’ll be great. Total Film reported that he will be playing Thomas Hutter, and Nosferatu is set to come out on December 25, 2024. Check out the Nosferatu trailer below:

Talk about a movie to see with your family on Christmas Day!

The Order (2024)

While Nosferatu has a confirmed release date, Hoult will also be appearing in another significant film in 2024, but there’s just no date set yet. Confirmed by Deadline in February 2024, the actor will co-star in a movie called The Order.

The film is based on the book The Silent Brotherhood, which is all about a white supremacist group (the Order) that brings domestic terror to the United States. Hoult will play the leader of this group, a “radical, charismatic” leader who will be plotting a war against the government of the United States.

It will also star Alison Oliver, Jurnee Smollett, Marc Maron, Odessa Young, and Tye Sheridan, according to Deadline .

Again, we don’t have an exact date yet, but Deadline reported in May 2024 that The Order would be released later this year – so we can at least say it’ll come out at some point within the next few months.

Superman: Legacy (July 11, 2025)

You must have been living under a rock to not have heard of Hoult starring in Superman: Legacy, because I remember when it was announced, it was all anyone could talk about. For those who don’t know, it was announced back in February 2024 by Deadline that the talent would officially be playing the iconic Superman villain, Lex Luthor.

The Superman: Legacy cast is incredibly talented, with the likes of David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Anthony Carrigan, and more playing roles in the upcoming film.

Hoult actually auditioned to play a different DC character — Batman in The Batman — but ended up losing out on the role to Robert Pattinson . However, now he’s going to arguably be playing one of the most iconic characters within the world of DC, so it’s not like he didn’t get another great opportunity.

Filming for Superman: Legacy began in February 2024, and in June of the same year filming continued, as confirmed by Gunn’s Instagram post that showed his friends visiting the set:

Superman: Legacy is set to come out on July 11, 2025.

Juror No 2. (TBA)

The first movie that we have no release window for at all is Juror No. 2. Confirmed by Deadline in April 2023, Hoult is set to star in the new film alongside Toni Collette. It will be directed by Clint Eastwood, with a script penned by Jonathan Abrams.

The movie is set during a murder trial with an interesting premise — a member of the jury, as the trial commences, begins to realize that he is actually the person that is responsible for the death that caused the trial in the first place. He attempts to try and save the person who is on trial, but has to do so without putting his freedom at risk.

Talk about an excellent idea. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Hoult would play the lead character, Justin Kemp, while Collette would play a prosecutor. Both Kiefer Sutherland and Zoey Deutch will also be in the film, with Sutherland playing an AA sponsor, and Deutch as Kemp’s wife.

There is no set release date right now for Juror No. 2, but Variety did report that post-production had wrapped on the film back in April 2024, so maybe we’ll get it sooner than we think.

The One (TBA)

Last but not least, we have The One. We have the least information about it, but enough to include it. According to Deadline, Nicholas Hoult was confirmed to co-star in The One back in May 2023.

Melissa Barrera is his co-star. The project was billed as a “nightmarish horror” movie about how popular entertainment can impact our romantic and psychological well-being. Lana Condor also has a role in the film.

Aside from this, there hasn’t been much more news about The One. We’ll keep an eye out for when more comes out about it.

With so many great movies coming out, the next couple of years sound like they’ll be great for Nicholas Hoult. All I can say is that I need to see Superman: Legacy now, please. I can’t wait another year.