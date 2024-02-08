Critics Have Seen Bob Marley: One Love, And They’re All Saying The Same Thing About The Biopic
Kingsley Ben-Adir stars in the movie coming February 14.
There’s one name that comes to mind first when you think of reggae music, Jamaica and Rastafarianism, and that’s Bob Marley. This Valentine’s Day we’re finally going to see his story come to life in the upcoming biopic Bob Marley: One Love, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green in his first project since King Richard starring Will Smith. Critics have had the opportunity to screen the film ahead of its release, and while they’ve got plenty of praise for the lead actors, the movie overall has failed to capture much excitement.
In the musical drama, Bob Marley is played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, whose memorable roles include Malcolm X in One Night in Miami... and one of the Kens in Barbie. MCU actress Lashana Lynch plays Bob’s wife Rita Marley. Let’s see what the critics are saying about Bob Marley: One Love.
Lovia Gyarkye of THR lauds Kingsley Ben-Adir’s portrayal of Bob Marley but says the film overall fails to soar because it shies away from exploring what it truly meant for the singer to become a peace broker for his country and a beacon of hope for an oppressed people. At least it reintroduces audiences to the revolutionary icon, the critic says, writing:
Damon Wise of Deadline says Bob Marley: One Love at first looks like it’s going to break away from the cookie-cutter music biopic but ultimately falls victim to the cliches. However, Wise agrees that the lead actor rises to the challenge, continuing:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety says the biopic missed its mark by choosing to focus just on two years of Bob Marley’s life, omitting the catharsis of his rise to fame, but he also praises Kingsley Ben-Adir for the way he captures the iconic musician. Gleiberman writes:
Vikram Murthi of IndieWire grades Bob Marley: One Love a C, lamenting that the film drains all of the political importance of its subject’s actions from the movie, and while it attempts to convey that Bob Marley had internal struggles, it doesn’t end up telling us much at all. Murthi continues:
Murtada Elfadl of AV Club gives it the even-worse grade of a D, writing that Bob Marley’s life and legacy deserve better than this “lifeless” film that never manages to show moviegoers why its subject is such an icon and why his life remains important today. In Elfadl’s words:
Critics seem to be disappointed in how Bob Marley: One Love captured the musician’s life, even if they had mostly great things to say about the lead’s portrayal of Bob Marley. If you want to watch this story of the reggae legend unfold on the big screen, you can do so starting Wednesday, February 14, and be sure to check out our 2024 movie calendar to see what other coming-soon movies pique your interest.
