Critics Have Seen Death Of A Unicorn, And They Agree On The Most Magical Element In A24's Bloody Horror-Comedy
Will you buy a ticket for this gory, mythical ride?
The A24 movie schedule can always be counted on to provide films with unique concepts and unsettling situations (just look at A24’s best horror movies). Its next offering on the 2025 movie calendar certainly seems to fit both of those criteria, as the horror-comedy Death of a Unicorn hits the big screen on March 28. Critics screened the movie ahead of its release, and they agree the cast is the most magical element of Alex Scharfman’s directorial debut.
The movie stars Paul Rudd as Elliot and Jenna Ortega as his daughter Ridley. Their weekend trip to Elliot’s boss’ estate takes a turn when they hit (and seemingly kill) a unicorn, and things turn bloody when the pharma billionaires try to exploit the creature’s magic. In CinemaBlend’s review of Death of a Unicorn, Nick Venable has a few gripes but says the scene-stealing Leopolds (particularly Will Poulter and Anthony Carrigan’s characters) compensate for them. He gives the movie 4 out of 5 stars, writing:
Mae Abdulbaki of ScreenRant agrees that Will Poulter steals the show and is “a delight at every moment.” Death of a Unicorn avoids digging into its more serious subject matter, but the cast works well together. The critic gives this crowd-pleaser 7 out of 10 and says::
Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com gives Death of a Unicorn 3 out of 4 stars, noting its Jurassic Park vibes. While its commentary on grief and greed is a bit undercooked and the CGI is a little “janky,” Tallerico says, the performances save the day. By the time the film turns into a slasher, any issues with the visual flaws are forgotten. The critic continues:
Some critics, however, don’t think the cast’s efforts are enough to save it. Jacob Oller of AV Club gives it a C+, saying there’s some gory fun to be had here, but it falls short in its attempts at establishing a connection between Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd’s characters. Oller writes:
Bill Goodykoontz of the AZ Republic rates the film 3 out of 5 stars, saying it’s less than the sum of its parts. Death of a Unicorn is gory and funny with a cast that keeps things running. It’s just not a great movie. The critic says:
Critics seem to agree that the upcoming Jenna Ortega movie gets the job done in terms of satisfying kills and comedic performances, but between under-developed plots, questionable CGI and a father-daughter relationship that largely misses the mark, they’re split on the movie overall. This is reflected on Rotten Tomatoes, where it stands at 59% on the Tomatometer.
Any less-than-favorable views on Death of a Unicorn shouldn’t keep moviegoers from checking it out. Nearly all of the opinions I read praised Will Poulter and Anthony Carrigan as scene-stealers of an overall-excellent cast, so feel free to draw your own conclusions when this A24 film hits theaters on Friday, March 28.
