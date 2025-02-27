I’m Excited For Paul Rudd And Jenna Ortega’s Killer Unicorn Movie, But I Wasn’t Expecting The New Trailer To Remind Me So Much Of Jurassic Park

When it comes to 2025 movies , there’s a lot to be excited about, especially on the upcoming A24 movies front, in my opinion. One movie that’s starting to inch closer to the top of my list right now is Death of the Unicorn ’s release date , especially after its new trailer (which you can watch above) totally and oddly reminds me of an all-time great popcorn movie: Jurassic Park .

Now, Death of the Unicorn is not a Jurassic Park movie – and in fact, we’re getting one of those in the form of this summer’s release of Jurassic World Rebirth . Actually, Death of the Unicorn was one of the few independent films that filmed during the actor’s strikes . However, the new trailer does remind me of what makes the original 1993 movie great. It’s exploring the idea of a legendary creature, and how we humans would find a way to absolutely wreck its existence if we could get the hold of it.

As the trailer teases, Paul Rudd’s Elliot and Jenna Ortega’s Ridley (who play father and daughter) will accidentally kill a unicorn while driving to a summit for Eliot’s work. Following the unicorn being found, the Leopold family, whom Eliot works for, will jump right to using their riches to exploit the unicorn and find more like it.

(Image credit: A24)

As legend has it, unicorns have incredible healing properties, so they think they are doing a good thing by hunting unicorns and using their components to save humankind. However, they will find a killer unicorn somewhere during the movie that will hunt them down (and perhaps get revenge) for playing around with natural forces they don’t understand.

I absolutely love movies that explore ideas about humankind and how twisted we can be. Not only do a lot of concepts explored in the trailer remind me of Jurassic Park, some of the specific sequences do too. When Rudd’s character is hiding behind cars to avert the deadly unicorn (or whatever monster that is), or when it breathes on Jenna Ortega’s character, it reminds me of the kitchen scene when the raptor is right next to the kids. Of course, that scene also feels like a clear reference to Alien. Oh, and her name is Ripley, so duh!

(Image credit: A24)

As soon as I heard one of the Leopolds declare that it is their “moral imperative to harvest every last one,” I only got more excited for Death Of A Unicorn as well. Between this trailer and the one that came out two months ago on YouTube , I can tell the movie is full of quirky humor and may go to some fun and twisted places. Honestly, I might be more excited for this movie, coming out March 28, than the new Jurassic World entry on originality alone.