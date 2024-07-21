Upcoming Jenna Ortega Movies And TV Shows: What's Ahead For The Actress

You know her, and you probably love her – Jenna Ortega has plenty of movies coming up.

If you’ve been anywhere on social media over the last few years, you have probably heard of Jenna Ortega. Whether you’ve heard of her in the Scream films or you’ve seen her in that iconic Wednesday dance, she has no doubt popped up on your timeline one way or another.

While Ortega was set to appear in the next Scream film, she ended up dropping out due to scheduling conflicts. However the young actress still has plenty of new movies and TV shows coming out that you should be prepared for. Here is what you can expect to see Ortega in within the next few years.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (September 6, 2024)

This has been everywhere since the film was announced. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is the long-awaited sequel to the iconic 1980s film, directed by Tim Burton. He will also direct the sequel, which once again stars both Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, but this time around, Jenna Ortega has joined the cast as Lydia’s (Ryder) daughter, Astrid .

Also appearing in the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice cast are Catherine O’Hara (again), Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, Burn Gorman and more. Check out the official trailer here:

Ortega spoke about her character to Vanity Fair in February 2024, saying that Astrid is “weird” but not in the way that most audience members would assume:

I don’t know how much I’m allowed to say, but I am Lydia Deetz’s daughter, so I’ll give that away. She’s weird, but in a different way and not in the way you’d assume, I would say. The relationship between Lydia and Astrid, my character, is very important. And it’s also really strange because it’s a lot of catching up and putting the pieces together of what’s gone on in Lydia’s life since, which is nice, I think, for anybody who loves the character and is excited to see her again. ]...I wouldn’t say she’s bright and sunny at all. She doesn’t go to the opposite end of the spectrum, but any kid who becomes a teenager wants to be removed from their parents. I think they instantly just fight whatever it is that their parent loves. So I think it’s a little bit of that. I’m not wearing pink and a cheerleader, but I am a little bit against my mom’s history or past. We butt heads quite a bit.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice releases on September 6, 2024, as part of the 2024 movie schedule .

Klara And The Sun (2024)

Next up on the Ortega film list is Klara and the Sun. Based on the 2021 novel of the same name and directed by Taika Waititi, Deadline confirmed in February 2024 that Ortega would star in this adaptation of Klara and the Sun alongside actress Amy Adams.

Ortega will play Klara, the main character, an AI friend programmed to prevent loneliness. In this story, Klara is purchased by a mother (Adams) for a teenager named Josie, and they talk together about the purity in “human love.”

The film also has a decent number of other stars. Deadline confirmed that both Natasha Lyonne and Simon Baker had signed on for the film and later confirmed the same month that Mia Tharia and Aran Murphy were in talks for the movie as well.

The article regarding Lyonne and Baker said that 3000 Pictures was eyeing a 2024 fall theatrical release, so I’d say keep an eye out for this one.

Wednesday Season 2 (2025)

I mean, you knew this was going to be on here. Come on now. Back in 2023, it didn’t take long for Wednesday to get confirmed for Season 2. The show broke plenty of records, became one of the best shows to binge-watch on Netflix , and featured a great Wednesday cast that the fabulous Jenna Ortega led.

Honestly, I think Ortega’s version of Wednesday from the classic The Addams Family changed my entire generation as well as the generation below me, and we are all anxiously waiting to see her in Wednesday Season 2 on Netflix. While filming was pushed back for a time thanks to the SAG-AFTRA strike, we do know filming, as of May 2024, is ongoing. The star posted on her Instagram in early May that she was all dressed up again and that filming had commenced:

Wednesday Season 2 has been in the works for a while, and there’s already plenty out there about it—even if we still don’t know exactly what the story is going to be next. Deadline reported in February 2024 that Wednesday Season 2 is eyeing a 2025 release.

Death Of A Unicorn (TBA)

The next film that we know Ortega will be a part of is Death of a Unicorn. As reported by The Budapest Reporter in May 2023, Death of a Unicorn is a new A24 film that will star both Ortega and Paul Rudd. Then, in November 2023, A24 officially confirmed the film to Deadline , saying they had already wrapped production on it.

The film, aside from Ortega and Rudd, has a massive cast of stars, including Anthony Carrigan, Will Poulter, Sunita Mani, Richard E. Grant, and many more. It was able to shoot over the summer of 2023 thanks to a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement, and the movie follows the story of a father-daughter duo who has to deal with the consequences when they accidentally kill a unicorn. Alex Scharfman directs the film, and it will be his directorial debut.

The premise itself sounds wacky, but truthfully, seeing Rudd and Ortega in joint leading roles is actually a great decision. The movie has no set release date just yet, but with production already wrapped, I think it’s only a matter of time before we get something. And, it’s also A24 – and this studio makes some incredible movies, so I trust this will be great.

Untitled Trey Edward Shults Film (TBA)

The last thing we know Ortega will be a part of in some way is an untitled Trey Edward Shults film. Deadline confirmed back in February 2023 that she was set to star alongside both The Weeknd (the music star) and Barry Keoghan in the director's untitled movie.

Trey Edward Shults is the man behind the horror film It Comes At Night, the drama Waves, and Krisha. However, since this news was released, we haven’t heard much about the movie. That doesn’t mean it’s dead in the water, though — all three of these stars are extremely busy, so I would not be surprised if the reason for the lack of news is scheduling conflicts.

Either way, this untitled film does not have a release date, so all we can really do is wait for more news.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Jenna Ortega? All I know is that I’m ready to be woeful again with Wednesday Season 2.