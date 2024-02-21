Critics Have Seen Drive-Away Dolls, And They’re All Saying The Same Thing About Ethan Coen’s Road Trip Comedy

Ethan Coen has brought us some wildly entertaining movies in partnership with his brother Joel, including Fargo and The Big Lebowski (and they now have a horror movie in the works ), so it’s no surprise that his upcoming road comedy Drive-Away Dolls has piqued the interest of movie lovers. The film, which stars Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan, is scheduled to hit theaters February 23 after a months-long delay due to last year’s entertainment industry strikes. Critics have screened the film, and the majority opinion is that that while it’s silly and absurd, it doesn’t quite come together.

Alongside the lead actors, Drive-Away Dolls features an impressive supporting cast that includes Beanie Feldstein, 2024 Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal and Matt Damon. The movie sees Jamie and Marian (Qualley and Viswanathan, respectively) hitting the road en route to Tallahassee for a fresh start when they encounter a ring of inept criminals. Hilarity surely ensues, right? Eric Eisenberg confirms in CinemaBlend’s review of Drive-Away Dolls that there’s plenty of silliness but also some glaring weaknesses. He rates the movie 3.5 stars out of 5, writing:

Drive-Away Dolls feels like a movie that is one or two screenplay drafts away from being the best possible version of itself, but as is, it’s still a trip. The pairing of Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan is enough reason alone to check it out, and though it’s not an instant classic, it seems destined to at least achieve cult status, and any fan of Coen comedies will find something to savor in Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke’s collaboration.

Brian Truitt of USA TODAY gives the movie 3 stars out of 4, agreeing that it’s got plenty of the Coen brothers’ signature absurdity. While it takes a bit for the movie to kick into high gear, the chemistry between Geraldine Viswanathan and Margaret Qualley will keep you invested throughout. Truitt says:

Even at a crisp 84 minutes, Dolls meanders at the start with multiple plotlines, though the core actresses’ chemistry keeps you invested as their characters develop via odd-couple bickering. Qualley utilizes a Southern twang (similar to mom Andie MacDowell’s) to give her Texan role a saucy persona, while Viswanathan deftly plays the straight woman, as it were, with uptight Marian choosing to read a Henry James novel over hooking up with randos at a gay bar. Like Domingo, Viswanathan makes everything she’s in better, and it’s criminal that she’s not a huge star by now. That said, the fun turn here should help her case.

Katie Rife of IGN gives Drive-Away Dolls a “Good” 7 out of 10, writing that it might be a little too slick for its own good. Rife describes the movie like a roller coaster ride: full of fun and exhilaration but bumpy all the same. In the critic’s words:

Drive-Away Dolls proves that the Big Lebowski and Fargo filmmaker has an equally harmonious collaboration with co-writer (and unofficial co-director) Tricia Cooke. Their film combines Cooke’s tongue-in-cheek lesbian humor with a signature Coen bumbling-criminals plot, casting Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan as mismatched pals on a one-way, distraction-prone, comically violent road trip to Florida. The results are bawdy, quippy, and slick – so slick, they sometimes slip and face-plant.

Geraldine Viswanathan in particular is drawing a lot of praise from the critics, and ScreenRant’s Mae Abdulbaki adds to those compliments. Despite giving the movie just 2.5 stars out of 5, the critic says the nonsense and absurdity ensures it’s a fun experience overall — in large part because of Viswanathan. Abdulbaki writes:

It doesn’t take itself seriously at all, which is a part of why it can be so fun. Drive-Away Dolls isn’t entirely a run-of-the-mill road trip movie, but it does have the trappings of one. There is a lot of nonsense baked into it, and that might not be for everyone, but it’s the film’s saving grace, especially by the end. Coen mixes a crime drama with road trip humor that doesn’t always land, but remains entertaining despite everything. I could forgive some of the issues because the film is still having a good time with the material, imperfect as it is.

The movie is a miss for Kristen Lopez of The Wrap , who says it can’t be understated how thin Drive-Away Dolls’ plot is, with its sophomoric humor coming off as exploitative and — worst of all — deeply unfunny. Lopez continues:

At its heart, Drive-Away Dolls is the story of two polar opposites who come to find out what they’re missing in each other, and that certainly holds promise. Director and cowriter Ethan Coen has crafted characters like that before, and the surreal, exaggerated humor of the characters and story feels akin to The Big Lebowski. But those nuances end up smothered by a story that doesn’t know where to go and an overemphasis on sexualizing its leading ladies that feels painfully retro.