Critics Have Seen Drive-Away Dolls, And They’re All Saying The Same Thing About Ethan Coen’s Road Trip Comedy
Will you be hitting the theater this weekend?
Ethan Coen has brought us some wildly entertaining movies in partnership with his brother Joel, including Fargo and The Big Lebowski (and they now have a horror movie in the works), so it’s no surprise that his upcoming road comedy Drive-Away Dolls has piqued the interest of movie lovers. The film, which stars Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan, is scheduled to hit theaters February 23 after a months-long delay due to last year’s entertainment industry strikes. Critics have screened the film, and the majority opinion is that that while it’s silly and absurd, it doesn’t quite come together.
Alongside the lead actors, Drive-Away Dolls features an impressive supporting cast that includes Beanie Feldstein, 2024 Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal and Matt Damon. The movie sees Jamie and Marian (Qualley and Viswanathan, respectively) hitting the road en route to Tallahassee for a fresh start when they encounter a ring of inept criminals. Hilarity surely ensues, right? Eric Eisenberg confirms in CinemaBlend’s review of Drive-Away Dolls that there’s plenty of silliness but also some glaring weaknesses. He rates the movie 3.5 stars out of 5, writing:
Brian Truitt of USA TODAY gives the movie 3 stars out of 4, agreeing that it’s got plenty of the Coen brothers’ signature absurdity. While it takes a bit for the movie to kick into high gear, the chemistry between Geraldine Viswanathan and Margaret Qualley will keep you invested throughout. Truitt says:
Katie Rife of IGN gives Drive-Away Dolls a “Good” 7 out of 10, writing that it might be a little too slick for its own good. Rife describes the movie like a roller coaster ride: full of fun and exhilaration but bumpy all the same. In the critic’s words:
Geraldine Viswanathan in particular is drawing a lot of praise from the critics, and ScreenRant’s Mae Abdulbaki adds to those compliments. Despite giving the movie just 2.5 stars out of 5, the critic says the nonsense and absurdity ensures it’s a fun experience overall — in large part because of Viswanathan. Abdulbaki writes:
The movie is a miss for Kristen Lopez of The Wrap, who says it can’t be understated how thin Drive-Away Dolls’ plot is, with its sophomoric humor coming off as exploitative and — worst of all — deeply unfunny. Lopez continues:
It seems like this movie isn't without its flaws, but if it still sounds like a road trip that you want to be on, you can catch it on the big screen starting Friday, February 23, and be sure to check out our 2024 movie calendar to see what else is coming soon to a theater near you.
