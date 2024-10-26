Critics Have Seen Here, And They’re Making The Same Complaints About Tom Hanks And Robin Wright’s Latest Film
There seem to be two major gripes among critics.
Tom Hanks and Robin Wright cemented themselves within the history of cinema when they starred in Robert Zemeckis’ acclaimed dramedy Forrest Gump, which is one of the best ‘90s movies. While many were captivated by their performances, viewers also just relished the sheer chemistry between the two actors. Now, over 30 years later, Hank and Wright have reunited with Zemeckis for the 2025 movie release Here. Critics just screened the film and, so far, they don’t seem to be too high on it. In fact, many are making the same complaints.
Robert Zemeckis’ latest film was screened at AFI Fest this past week, after which the reviews from critics started pouring in. As teased in Here’s trailer, the filmmaker took a unique approach to the movie in that the camera remains in a single position the entire time. With this, audiences see how the space changes throughout the passage of time, from the prehistoric age to the present. It’s during that stretch that a house is built and multiple families inhabit the space, with their biggest moments being chronicled as time goes on.
Many of the reviews that have surfaced so far have criticized the Back to the Future star’s story as well as his creative decision for the film’s visual approach. Richard McGuire's 2014 graphic novel of the same name (from which the film is adapted) also limited the action to a single perspective per panel. However, THR’s David Rooney argues that this method does not work for the feature film:
Another technical aspect of the movie is that it employs de-aging technology used in The Irishman, Gemini Man and other movies. It’s most prominently used on Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, who play couple Richard and Margaret Young, respectively. Peter Debruge of Variety chided the use of the tech while also sharing less-than-positive thoughts on the strength of the film’s characters:
Based on what IGN’s Siddhant Adlakha had to say, he also believes this is far from one of Robert Zemeckis’ best movies. While discussing the movie (which also stars the likes of Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly and Michelle Dockery), Adlakha also expressed dissatisfaction with the de-aging tech and the unconventional placement of the camera:
There are some critics who had positive thoughts to share on the drama film, though. Pete Hammond of Deadline acknowledged that the Cast Away helmer’s latest has its flaws. However, he ultimately appreciated the efforts from the Oscar-winning director and his cast and crew:
Nevertheless, it feels as though the unusual camera positioning and jarring de-aging techniques were too much for a number of pundits. Mashable’s Kristy Puchko commended Robert Zemeckis for taking some big swings but also echoed some of the sentiments of her peers in regard to the not-so-smooth technical aspects of the film:
Those who’ve been waiting to see a reunion between the lead actors and director of Forrest Gump – which is streamable with a Paramount+ subscription may be disappointed to hear the majority of these reactions. Still, you’ll ultimately want to check this flick out for yourself to form your own opinion. And, who knows, if you’re a fan of Robin Wright’s and Tom Hanks’ movies, you may get something out of the film. With that, you can see Here when it opens in theaters on November 1.
