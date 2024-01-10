Critics Have Seen Mean Girls, See How They Think The Musical Compares To The OG Classic
This isn't a regular remake. It's a cool remake.
The day that Mean Girls fans have been looking forward to is finally upon us, and no, I’m not talking about October 3rd. The new musical adaptation of one of the best movies of the 2000s is set to hit theaters on January 12, starring an ensemble cast that includes Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp and Christopher Briney, with Tina Fey and Tim Meadows reprising their roles from the original. Critics have weighed in on the movie’s musical makeover and they’ve got some strong opinions about how it compares to its previous iterations.
First reactions to Mean Girls were pretty fetch, as Gretchen Wieners would say, though fans familiar with the Broadway production are upset that some songs have been cut from the film version. Let’s see what critics are saying about the movie overall, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Mean Girls. Our own Corey Chichizola rates the musical 4 stars out of 5, saying it’s an excellent combination of the 2004 classic and the stage show. Tina Fey’s new script makes the film feel super fresh while also delivering what the passionate fanbase wants. He continues:
BJ Colangelo of SlashFilm rates the film 8 out of 10, noting that what makes girls “mean” has changed over the past two decades, which necessitated softening some of the 2004 movie’s edges. Tina Fey provides a new time capsule for Gen Z and Gen Alpha by perfectly evolving and combining her original script and the Broadway show. Colangelo writes:
Maureen Lee Lenker of EW gives the movie a B and says that in a musical remake with a “largely unremarkable score,” the Mean Girls cast is its secret weapon. Like the above assessment, this critic also notes that the 2024 version is less savage than the original, writing:
Kevin Harley of GamesRadar doesn’t quite buy that this “isn’t your mother’s Mean Girls,” saying it’s more remake than makeover. The cast makes the grade, however, and the critic rates the musical 3 stars out of 5, saying:
Leigh Monson of AV Club says Auli’i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey steal the show as Janis and Damian, and the musical numbers are well-staged and performed. These highlights, however, are overshadowed by the film’s inability to stand on its own. While it makes sense for the Broadway show to make so many references to the movie it’s based on, it’s strange for the movie remake to be so self-referential, the critic writes, grading the movie a C+ In Monson’s words:
While some critics enjoy how Tina Fey has updated her material for a new generation, the movie based on the musical based on the movie doesn’t work as well for others. However, everyone seems to agree that the cast is giving their all, so if you can’t wait to see some grool musical numbers and a new take on a 2000s classic, you can do just that starting Friday, January 12. Be sure to also check out our 2024 movie calendar to see what other films are hitting the big screen soon.
