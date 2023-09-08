Critics Have Seen My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, And They Did Not Hold Back Their Opinions About Nia Vardalos’ Threequel
Opa?
Back in 2002, Nia Vardalos was launched to fame as the screenwriter and star of My Big Fat Greek Wedding. The surprise box office hit earned $241 million domestically and another $127 million overseas, making it the highest-grossing rom-com of all time. Additionally, it earned Vardalos an Oscar nomination for Best Screenplay. Twenty-one years, a sequel and short-lived sitcom later, the Portokalos family is back, and they’re headed to the motherland. Critics had the opportunity to screen My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 ahead of its September 8 release, and they had some pretty strong opinions.
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will return much of the cast from the first two movies, save for Michael Constantine, who died in 2021. Nia Vardalos said the actor gave his blessing for them to continue the franchise without him, and she wrote the script to reflect that. It sounds like we can expect Toula’s father to be honored in a big way, as the large and outspoken family makes its way to Greece for a big reunion. Let’s see what the critics are saying.
Samantha Bergeson of IndieWire gives the new romantic comedy a D+, saying the film struggles to find the right tone, with jokes falling flat while serious topics like Alzheimer’s and xenophobia “are downright hilarious” in their delivery. The critic continues:
Like the first two, Nia Vardalos wrote this one but, this time, she’s also directing — and it's her second directorial effort after 2009’s I Hate Valentine’s Day (which also starred her and John Corbett). Courtney Howard of Variety agrees with the critic above that Vardalos’ lack of experience behind the camera shows. No amount of Windex can save this franchise, Howard says, writing:
Jocelyn Noveck of the AP rates the new sequel 2 stars out of 4, noting that Nia Vardalos’ formula feels ancient, but the critic admits that fans of the first two movies will likely be willing to overlook the clunkier elements of the script. Noveck says:
Jen Chaney of Vulture doesn’t hold back, saying that this 91-minute film feels longer than a screening of Oppenheimer. If a joke is mildly amusing, the critic says, it will be repeated until you want to jam your head into the cup holder attached to your seat at the theater. In Chaney’s words:
That’s not to say it’s all bad. While Justin Lowe of AV Club admits it’s fair to question whether we really need another movie in this franchise — particularly after the underwhelming 2016 sequel — the critic says that answer is, for the most part, a yes. Lowe gives the movie a B-, writing:
Unfortunately, it seems like the critical consensus falls more in line with the negative reviews above, with the flick currently holding a 26 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 46 critics so far. However, fans of the first two movies shouldn’t hesitate to head out to the theater to draw their own conclusions, and they can do that now, as My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 hit the big screen on September 8. Be sure to check our schedule of 2023 new movie releases to see everything else that’s coming soon.
