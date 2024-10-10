Critics Have Seen Piece By Piece, But Are They ‘Happy’ With Pharrell’s LEGO-Animated Biopic?
A music biography that's safe for the kids!
We’ve already seen a couple of musicians' life stories portrayed on the 2024 movie calendar, including Back to Black and One Love, but we’ve never seen anything like what’s coming with Piece by Piece. The upcoming music biopic tells the story of Pharrell Williams’ life and career through LEGO animation. Critics had the chance to see the movie ahead of its theatrical release, and it sounds like some are more “Happy” than others about what Pharrell and writer/director Morgan Neville have built.
In addition to the record producer and Morgan Neville adding their voices to their Lego characters, Piece by Piece will feature some of music’s biggest names, including Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott, as well as artists who, like Pharrell, have been a coach on The Voice, like Snoop Dogg and Gwen Stefani. In CinemaBlend’s review of Piece by Piece, Sarah El-Mahmoud rates it 3 out of 5 stars, calling the movie playful but a little too plastic. She says:
Mark Kennedy of the AP gives the upcoming family friendly film 3 out of 4 stars, warning audiences not to get caught up on the “why” of it all, but to just submit to the story about the artist’s meteoric rise in the worlds of music and fashion. Colorful bricks paint these worlds, depicting Pharrell’s synesthesia, and it’s the filmmakers' use of Lego as water and music that are their crowning achievements. Kennedy continues:
William Bibbiani of The Wrap calls the biopic a “breath of fresh air” in the oversaturated genre. Designed with children in mind, Piece by Piece is an inspirational storybook, rather than your typical rags-to-riches tale that's often full of substance abuse and shouting matches. Bibbiani writes:
Siddhant Adlakha of IGN says realistically, a LEGO music documentary shouldn't work, but Morgan Neville’s transformative approach to the medium and its subject earn this movie a “Great” 8 out of 10. The critic says:
Jesse Hassenger of AV Club gives it a C, writing that while there are clever touches, this LEGO project may not be mining the depths of creativity it thinks it is. Hassenger continues:
It remains to be seen if Piece by PIece will be considered one of the year’s best biopics, but so far it’s gotten a favorable 85% on Rotten Tomatoes’ tomatometer. If this LEGO extravaganza sounds like one you want to check out, you can find it in theaters starting Friday, October 11.
