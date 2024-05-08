Critics Have Seen Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, And It’s Catching Some Flack For Being 'Generic'
Planet of the Apes is back, but the critical response for Kingdom has been mixed.
The original Planet of the Apes movie is widely considered one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, and the franchise has continued to stay in the pop culture landscape thanks to various sequels over the years. And ranking the Planet of the Apes movies is going to get a little bit more complicated thanks to the new sequel, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Critics have seen that new entry, and it's catching some flack for being "generic."
What we know about Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is limited, but it's set generations after the movies centered around Caesar. The critical response has started rolling in, including CinemaBlend's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes review, which gave the movie 3.5 stars. One excerpt of Eric Eisenberg's response reads:
Indeed, the visuals of this new Planet of the Apes film are pretty universally acclaimed. It's the story that some critics found issues with. BBC's Cary James went so far as to call the new entry generic. She summarized:
Clearly the visual effects are so impressive that even those who disliked the film have to tip their hats to it. Of course, some responses were more favorable. THR's David Rooney claimed that it was more than just a visual treat, offering:
The critical response for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is clearly a mixed bag. The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw also took umbrage with the movie's lack of originality, writing:
But is the new Planet of the Apes movie still worth seeing in theaters? The praise coming at its CGI makes it seem like a project fit for the big screen. USA Today's Brian Truitt spoke about how gorgeous the movie's titular apes look, saying:
It looks like moviegoers will have to judge for themselves. Luckily the wait is nearly over, as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters on May 10th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.