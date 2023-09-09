Critics Have Screened Dumb Money, See What They're Saying About Paul Dano's GameStop Dramedy
Here's what critics are saying about Craig Gillespie's film.
It wasn’t all that long ago when we were reading news about GameStop and the wild “David vs. Goliath” story involving Keith Gill and a group of everyday people who decided to invest in the video game retailer and cause quite the commotion on Wall Street. Well, now there's a movie about it. Directed by Cruella and I, Tonaya’s Craig Gillespie and starring Paul Dano the film Dumb Money is set to his theaters on September 29 according to the 2023 movie schedule, and critics have seen it, and shared their thoughts on it.
CinemaBlend's own Sean O’Connell shared his opinion on Dumb Money via X, noting that it’s a “smart” film that makes a very complex stock market story “digestible.” He also explained the tension that builds throughout the film as it tells the wild story of what happened with GameStop’s stock in 2021 is "terrifying" and "palpable":
Overall, the general consensus of Dumb Money seems to be that it’s an electrifying movie about the truly crazy GameStop situation. Many critics highlighted the ensemble cast and direction as highlights. However, some noted that at times the characters could feel “one-dimensional,” as Frank Scheck wrote for THR. But, he, and many others, thoroughly enjoyed the movie. Continuing his review, the critic explained:
During Collider’s coverage of the Toronto International Film Festival, where Dumb Money premiered, Ross Bonaime shared his review of Craig Gillespie’s film, calling it the “The Big Short for the Reddit Generation,” in his headline. He noted the similarities it shares with films like The Big Short and The Social Network, explaining that this film about GameStop's stock both fits in with types of projects like that while also being totally unique:
Natalia Winkelman from IndieWire also agreed that Dumb Money is a “weirdly affecting tale of working class solidarity.” She called it “the best period piece ever made about a period that just happened." The critic was especially pleased with the ensemble cast of the film -- which includes America Ferrera, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen and many more -- and how they played out the roles of those who were actually involved with this bonkers story:
As she stated, America Ferrera, Larry Owens and Anthony Ramos stand out as highlights alongside Paul Dano, who plays the lead Keith Gill.
Speaking of Dano, Martin Aubert Tsai wrote a review for Decider that spotlighted the actor as a real standout. He applauded The Batman star's ability to juggle both Keith Gill’s personal life and online persona as Roaring Kitty:
It sounds like we’re going to have to add Dumb Money to the list of Paul Dano’s best movies.
Along with praise for the cast, critics have also noted Craig Gillespie’s direction. After receiving fantastic reviews for I, Tonya in 2017, it turns out he has a knack for taking on complex true stories in a unique way. In BBC’s review, Caryn James touched on this idea. While she thought the film was “not as smart or skewering as it pretends to be,” she did note the standout direction as a highlight:
Overall, reviews for Dumb Money have been positive, and many critics noted that the film is a fascinating period piece about an event that only happened a few years ago. You can see this crazy story about GameStop and the everyday people who tried to game Wall Street in theaters on September 29.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
