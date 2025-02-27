Jason Statham's The Beekeeper 2 Is Happening, And The New Director Has Me Even More Excited For The Bee-Quel

People who love Jason Statham movies are in for some good news now that The Beekeeper 2, the follow-up to the surprisingly fun 2024 action thriller about a man going to great lengths to get revenge, is actually happening. And while I’m buzzing for the franchise’s next steps, I’m even more excited about the director stepping in for the departing David Ayer.

Miramax announced that the upcoming action movie will be helmed by Timo Tjahjanto, who not only is working on the upcoming 2025 movie , Nobody 2, but also has a stellar record when it comes to gritty, explosive, and hard-hitting action flicks. Over the years, the Indonesian filmmaker has worked on films like The Night Comes for Us, The Big Four, and The Shadow Strays, all of which can be watched right now with a Netflix subscription .

It will be interesting to see how Statham, who is no stranger to kicking all kinds of ass in all kinds of inventive ways, works with Tjahjanto, a director known for hard-hitting action and jaw-dropping fight scenes . This was especially true in The Night Comes for Us, in which the actors got physical with their punches and kicks . Putting these two together is a dream come true for action fans and has a lot of potential to take the franchise in a new direction. And I can’t wait to see where it goes.

Tjahjanto has teased some changes for Nobody 2 , but it remains to be seen if his Beekeeper movie will be similar in style to David Ayer’s version or if it will take a completely different direction.

Thankfully, we may not have to wait all that long to see the fruits of their labor, as production is slated to kick off on The Beekeeper 2 at some point this fall. No plot information has been revealed at this time, but expect that to change as development continues this year. Who knows, maybe some of us will get our wish and see Conor McGregor show up alongside Statham.

Though David Ayer won’t be returning to direct The Beekeeper 2 (he did reteam with Statham for A Working Man), Kurt Wimmer, who wrote The Beekeeper, as well as other movies like The Thomas Crowne Affair, Law Abiding Citizen, and The Recruit, will be back to pen the script. Deadline has reported that the studio and filmmakers are looking to bring Ayer back as a producer. He is currently working on The Heart of the Beast, Paramount’s upcoming survival thriller starring Brad Pitt.

Overall, though, I'm very excited about the direction The Beekeeper 2 is headed in, and I think The Beekeeper hive should be very excited about all these developments.

This is an evolving story, so make sure to check back for all the latest details on what could be one of the biggest, baddest, and most bone-crunching action flicks in quite some time.