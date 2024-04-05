Critics Have Seen Monkey Man, And They’re Raving About Dev Patel In His ‘Forceful’ Directorial Debut: ‘A Man Possessed’

Dev Patel has led an impressive career since making his big screen debut in 2008’s Academy Award Best Picture winner Slumdog Millionaire. Now, with a plethora of film and TV acting credits to his name, Patel has taken his talents behind the camera with Monkey Man. Actually, he’s pulling quadruple duty in his first directorial effort, also serving as the film’s star, writer and producer, and it seems his hard work has paid off. Critics who caught an early screening ahead of the movie’s April 5 release are calling Patel “a man possessed” as they rave about his newfound filmmaking skills.

In the action thriller Monkey Man , Dev Patel plays “Kid,” a man earning his living through underground fights in which he wears a monkey mask. He’s also on a quest for vengeance for the death of his mother when he was young. The movie was met with much enthusiasm when it premiered at South by Southwest , and as it prepares to hit theaters, the director continues to draw praise from critics like CinemaBlend’s Erik Swann, who wrote on Twitter :

Monkey Man is a force to be reckoned with! Dev Patel's brutally visceral directorial debut is so well-made and filled with great fight sequences and solid sociopolitical commentary. Patel's passion is truly palpable, and I'm eager to see him grow as a filmmaker and action star.

Germain Lussier of Gizmodo calls it a can’t-miss action flick, marveling that this is Dev Patel’s rookie effort. He says it’s “borderline superhuman” that the actor could produce such a confident film, constructed this beautifully with intention behind every frame on his first try. The critic continues:

Patel’s direction throughout Monkey Man is that of a man possessed. All manner of close-ups, camera moves, lighting tricks, and more are employed to give the movie a unique, vibrant energy. He also packs every frame not just with noteworthy visuals, but subtlety and subtext that add to the story and themes. Most importantly though, all that energy isn’t just there to be cool. It is cool, 100%, but even more so it’s there to visually convey Bobby’s feelings. Is he angry? Is he nervous? Is he overwhelmed? If so, Patel portrays that both through performance as well as shot composition and editing.

Brian Truitt of USA TODAY agrees, rating Monkey Man 3 out of 4 stars and warning moviegoers not to underestimate the actor’s skills behind the camera. In addition to being able to frame some impressive action scenes, Dev Patel’s movie will make you think, Truitt says, continuing:

More Rocky than John Wick, the gritty and gory revenge thriller is a love letter to his two-fisted influences, from Bruce Lee movies to Asian cult flicks like Oldboy and The Raid. But the underdog story, produced by Jordan Peele, also shows a bunch of new sides to Patel, who knuckles up as a legit action star and a guy who can make a movie that’s totally cool, occasionally amusing and impressively thoughtful.

Consequence’s Liz Shannon Miller grades the movie a B+, noting that Dev Patel doesn’t seem to struggle with directing himself, and while Kid isn’t as nuanced as some of his past roles, he shows a good blend of physical prowess and vulnerability. The critic says:

With Monkey Man, star and first-time director Dev Patel uses his debut feature to craft a hell of an action showcase for himself, tearing into the project with the same ferocity Kid himself displays while taking on another pack of goons. While the movie at times leans a bit too hard on flashbacks and flashy editing to deliver emotional heft, it’s a more than worthy entry in a well-established genre, an entry that also manages to stand out thanks to its visual flair and fresh take.

Jake Coyle of the AP says the evolution of Dev Patel’s career has been thrilling to watch, and in addition to achieving a “forceful” effort as his first directing credit, he also proves he’s still expanding his talents as a performer. Coyle writes:

The real-world metaphors and Hindu contexts of Monkey Man add to the film’s potency but aren’t always smoothly incorporated. This is a movie that namechecks John Wick, too. And it’s more successful in its frenetic fight choreography leading up to a bloody third-act showdown imbued with the rage of class uprising. But regardless of any incongruities, Monkey Man makes for a forceful directorial debut from Patel. More than anything else, he brings a compelling gravity to a film that is quite serious about getting seriously brutal.

Will Monkey Man go down as one of the best action films of the year? Grab a ticket and decide for yourself. The film hits theaters on Friday, April 5, and be sure to check out our 2024 movie release calendar to see everything else that’s available and coming soon on the big screen.