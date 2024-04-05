Critics Have Seen Monkey Man, And They’re Raving About Dev Patel In His ‘Forceful’ Directorial Debut: ‘A Man Possessed’
Patel also wrote and produced the film.
Dev Patel has led an impressive career since making his big screen debut in 2008’s Academy Award Best Picture winner Slumdog Millionaire. Now, with a plethora of film and TV acting credits to his name, Patel has taken his talents behind the camera with Monkey Man. Actually, he’s pulling quadruple duty in his first directorial effort, also serving as the film’s star, writer and producer, and it seems his hard work has paid off. Critics who caught an early screening ahead of the movie’s April 5 release are calling Patel “a man possessed” as they rave about his newfound filmmaking skills.
In the action thriller Monkey Man, Dev Patel plays “Kid,” a man earning his living through underground fights in which he wears a monkey mask. He’s also on a quest for vengeance for the death of his mother when he was young. The movie was met with much enthusiasm when it premiered at South by Southwest, and as it prepares to hit theaters, the director continues to draw praise from critics like CinemaBlend’s Erik Swann, who wrote on Twitter:
Germain Lussier of Gizmodo calls it a can’t-miss action flick, marveling that this is Dev Patel’s rookie effort. He says it’s “borderline superhuman” that the actor could produce such a confident film, constructed this beautifully with intention behind every frame on his first try. The critic continues:
Brian Truitt of USA TODAY agrees, rating Monkey Man 3 out of 4 stars and warning moviegoers not to underestimate the actor’s skills behind the camera. In addition to being able to frame some impressive action scenes, Dev Patel’s movie will make you think, Truitt says, continuing:
Consequence’s Liz Shannon Miller grades the movie a B+, noting that Dev Patel doesn’t seem to struggle with directing himself, and while Kid isn’t as nuanced as some of his past roles, he shows a good blend of physical prowess and vulnerability. The critic says:
Jake Coyle of the AP says the evolution of Dev Patel’s career has been thrilling to watch, and in addition to achieving a “forceful” effort as his first directing credit, he also proves he’s still expanding his talents as a performer. Coyle writes:
Will Monkey Man go down as one of the best action films of the year? Grab a ticket and decide for yourself. The film hits theaters on Friday, April 5, and be sure to check out our 2024 movie release calendar to see everything else that’s available and coming soon on the big screen.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
