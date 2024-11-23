Critics Have Seen Spellbound, But They Aren’t All Feeling The Magic Of Rachel Zegler’s Animated Film
The new kid-friendly movie is now on Netflix.
Lots of people are already looking forward to the 2025 movie calendar, when we’ll see Rachel Zegler bring Disney’s oldest princess to life in the remake of Snow White. However, you don’t have to wait that long — or at all — to hear the actress flaunt her royalty. Zegler is the voice of Princess Ellian in the new Netflix movie Spellbound, in which she goes on a quest to break the spell that has transformed her parents into monsters and split her kingdom into two. Critics were able to screen the kid-friendly flick ahead of its release, so let’s see what the reviews say.
In addition to Rachel Zegler, Spellbound features an impressive cast that includes John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Tituss Burgess and more. This story has been in the works for a while and did some dancing around before landing at Netflix as part of the streamer’s partnership with Skydance Animation. Was it worth the wait? Isabella Soares of Collider thinks so, rating the movie an 8 out of 10 and saying:
Tessa Smith of Mama’s Geeky calls Spellbound the perfect family film with a heartwarming message, a great voice cast, jokes that land and beautiful music. Smith says there’s a lot to love about this one, writing:
Other critics aren’t as thrilled with the upcoming 2024 movie. For instance, Mae Abdulbaki of ScreenRant rates the film 5 out of 10, praising the cast and animation, but she says the movie takes way too long to make its point about changing family dynamics. Abdulbaki continues:
Chase Hutchinson of The Wrap says Spellbound is plagued by flat animation and a story that never really takes flight or feels magical. This movie can’t emerge from the shadow cast by other, better animated films this year, the critic says:
Cody Dericks of Next Best Picture agrees, saying despite some good voice work — particularly from Tituss Burgess and Nathan Lane — everything else about the film feels half-baked with unoriginal wiring, uninspired music and lackluster animation. The critic gives it 4 out of 10, writing:
The critics seem to be split here on everything from the quality of the animation to the music and how well the message comes across. The only thing they agree on is the talent of the the voice performers. If Spellbound does sound like the kind of adventure you want to embark upon, the movie is available to stream now with a Netflix subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.