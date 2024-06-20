Critics Have Seen The Exorcism Starring Russell Crowe, And The Are A Lot Of Mixed Feelings About The New Horror Movie
The film arrives in theaters this Friday.
While Spooky Season is technically still a few months away, genre fans are getting a number of exciting scary movies this summer. The anticipated prequel A Quiet Place: Day One is arriving at the end of the month, and July and August include exciting upcoming horror films including the critically acclaimed Longlegs, MaXXXine, Cuckoo, Trap, and Alien: Romulus. Arriving before any of those titles, however, is writer/director Joshua John Miller's The Exorcism, which is presently getting a notably mixed reaction from critics.
In the film (which has no relation to The Pope's Exorcist), Russell Crowe plays Anthony Miller – an actor who has signed on to star in a horror movie and finds himself slowly unraveling. While there is concern that there is substance abuse to blame for his behavior, the truth may actually be more in the supernatural realm. As you can probably tell, there is a bit of metatextuality at play here, but according to Emma Kiely from Collider, the comedic commentary and horror vibes don't properly play off of each other. She writes,
Writing of FilmInk Australia, Dov Kornits doesn't express a whole lot of love for the work from Oscar-winner Russell Crowe. He says that there are a couple of "serviceable" scares in the movie," but there is a vibe from the star that it's not totally engaged with the material. The critics says,
Jennie Kermode of Eye For Film has a different take, and instead says that Russell Crowe is "in his element," and that the movie has him confronting some of his own on-set conflicts from the past. The critique also notes that Joshua John Miller is the son of Jason Miller a.k.a. Father Karras from William Friedkin's The Exorcist, and that history informs the filmmakers work:
Digital Media Talkies critic Pramit Chatterjee is also in the pro-The Exorcism camp, giving the film 3 1/2 stars out of five. The writer says that they went into the movie expecting it to be a comedy, but they were surprised to discover "a serious meditation on the evil that exists within churches."
Peter Gray of The AU Review agrees that there is some depth to the work, but that it doesn't land as a "cohesive production, despite its promising ingredients." It tries to do too much and fails to achieve what it attempts in the 93 minute runtime, according to Gray:
Also starring Ryan Simpkins, Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg, and David Hyde Pierce, The Exorcism is arriving in theaters this Friday, June 21. To learn about all of the films set to arrive on the big screen and streaming in the months ahead, check our our 2024 Movie Release Calendar.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.