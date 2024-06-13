A New Nic Cage Horror Movie Just Debuted At 100% On Rotten Tomatoes and I’m Pumped

Nic Cage has come a long way in recent years compared to when he took “crummy” roles in the past. He recently blew critics and audiences away with one of his best performances ever as the star of Dream Scenario. Cage’s luck just keeps getting better as his upcoming serial killer role in Longlegs just debuted with a fresh rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. And I’ve got to say, I’m pumped!

We’ve seen Nicolas Cage play a serial killer-type role before in A24’s Dream Scenario when a huge population of people were dreaming that the same biology professor was killing them in their dreams. But, that was more told in dark humor. Cage was also in the real-life crime film Frozen Ground where he played a state trooper trying to catch a serial killer.

This time around, the Oscar winner will portray a hardcore serial killer in Longlegs and it’s making a very good first impression with critics. Its Rotten Tomatoes rating is currently at 100% which means all of the critics who’ve seen it have said nothing but great things about the upcoming horror film . Now this makes me want to add yet another Nic Cage movie to my watchlist.

With only eight reviews of the horror movie so far, many critics are in agreement that Longlegs is one of the scariest films they’ve seen this year or even within the past decade. Fresh Fiction and Inverse critics commended director Oz Perkins for creating a “cinematic freak-fest forged in Hell” and getting “under your skin.” It looks like Longlegs will give audiences unsettling imagery that will stay with them from the first frame to the last. Now, that’s a true horror film if what you see can give you chills throughout. I’m all for it!

Other than Nicolas Cage, Longlegs also stars Maika Monroe who you may remember from the highly-rated Rotten Tomatoes horror film It Follows. She plays the lead in Longlegs as FBI agent Lee Harker who’s assigned to investigate a serial killer, Longlegs, (played by Cage) only to discover occult evidence and a personal link to the killer.

When you watch the trailer of the upcoming horror-thriller film, you can see what the critics are talking about. You really do see a lot of unsettling imagery without knowing what it all means. I also love that you only see Nic Cage’s character for about a millisecond which helps provide a chilling mystique to the character that’s gonna leave us disturbed. That’s truly the best kind of movie trailer if it can leave you wanting more with the limited startling information it gives you.

It looks like critics are loving Nicolas Cage’s newest horror film Longlegs with its debut at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviews are loving the movie’s ability to “get under your skin” and are hailing it as the scariest film they’ve seen as of late. If you’re racing to see Longlegs as much as I am, make sure to add the 2024 movie release to your watchlist coming to theaters on July 12th.