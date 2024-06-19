'That Little Motherf—er Gets Me Every Time': Russell Crowe Wonderfully Recalls How Ryan Gosling Made Him Crack Up While Making The Nice Guys

Russell Crowe is a man of many talents. The A Beautiful Mind actor has done everything from cycling through Budapest's rugged terrains to trying his hand at singing and performing with his band, Indoor Garden Party. Among his diverse pursuits, one of his most fondly remembered films is the 2016 action movie The Nice Guys, an action movie that is way funnier than you’d guess . In a recent interview, the Gladiator star reminisced about working with Ryan Gosling on the Shane Black-directed film. He shared his joyful challenges, especially trying not to crack up while filming with the La La Land actor.

In a recent GQ interview, Crowe opened up about the joyful challenges he faced while filming with the Barbie star. Russell pointed out how he is known for his stone-cold demeanor. However, when it came to working with Ryan, that was easier said than done. As the Master and Commander actor tells it:

But then you’ve got something like Nice Guys. People fucking love that movie. I loved making that movie. Ryan Gosling, Jesus Christ. Trying to work with that kid. I’m famous for not breaking character no matter what – Ridley used to laugh about it. The Colosseum could be collapsing behind me and I’d still be doing my stuff. There’s a thing in acting called corpsing – laughing inappropriately. That little motherfucker gets me every time.

The Nice Guys, which features one of Gosling's most memorable characters , was directed by Shane Black and is set in 1970s Los Angeles and follows private eye Holland March (Ryan Gosling) and enforcer Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe) as they unravel a conspiracy involving a missing girl and a dead porn star. The film’s blend of humor and action and the palpable chemistry between the L.A. Confidential actor and Gosling have earned it a dedicated fanbase.

Ryan Gosling’s comedic talents are no surprise, especially if you’ve seen his performance as Ken in Barbie or his viral stint as host on SNL . One of his most popular sketches, the Beavis and Butthead skit with Mikey Day , became a YouTube sketch sensation and was so memorable that they reprised their roles just weeks later .

On the other hand, Russell Crowe, typically known for his serious roles, shows his versatility in The Nice Guys. While he has dabbled in comedy, notably as Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder , his performance in The Nice Guys is a refreshing change of pace. The film serves as a reminder of The Pope’s Exorcist star’s wide-ranging talent and the joy of seeing him in a lighter role. Additionally, it’s heartening to know that the on-set dynamic was as fun and lively as the chemistry on screen.

Russell Crowe is set to return to more serious roles with his 2024 movie releases . First on the schedule is The Exorcism, an upcoming horror film hitting theaters on June 21. Following that, Crowe will star in Kraven the Hunter, directed by J.C. Chandor and written by Richard Wenk, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. This film marks the third entry in Sony’s controversial Spider-Man Universe to be released this year and is scheduled to premiere on December 13, 2024.