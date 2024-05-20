Critics Have Seen The Garfield Movie, And They’re Calling The Chris Pratt Film As Lazy As The Cat Himself
The fat feline is back on the big screen.
Garfield has gotten a lot of love over the years since Jim Davis introduced the orange tabby in comic strip form back in the 1970s. Nearly two dozen series, movies and specials have starred the Monday-averse feline, though we haven’t seen him on the big screen in over a decade. That’s about to change as Chris Pratt's voice will bring Garfield to life in the upcoming flick The Garfield Movie, set to hit the 2024 movie release calendar on May 24. Critics have already seen the animated comedy, and they have some strong thoughts about the writers’ perceived lack of effort.
In The Garfield Movie, the titular character is reunited with his long-lost father Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson), joining him on a high-stakes adventure. Several other recognizable names join Chris Pratt and Jackson, including Hannah Waddingham, Bowen Yang, Snoop Dogg and Nicholas Hoult as Jon Arbuckle. In CinemaBlend’s review of The Garfield Movie, Eric Eisenberg notes an “embarrassing” lack of effort and says the film can best be summed up as nothing more than “101 minutes of animation.” He rates the movie 2 stars out of 5, writing:
Neil Smith of GamesRadar also rates it 2 out of 5 stars, pointing out how impractical it is that this character keeps getting chosen for full-length features, when the lazy cat rarely needs more than three panels to make his point. Smith continues:
Charlie Ridgely of ComicBook.com writes that the writers followed their inspiration’s lead in the lazy department, providing the bare minimum in humor for their young audience. Kids deserve better, Ridgely says, also rating The Garfield Movie 2 out of 5 stars. In the critic’s words:
Frank Scheck of THR agrees both kids and parents have been failed by this animated feature, which feels much longer than its 101-minute runtime. The critic, like many others, questions why the filmmakers thought the audience wants to watch the character known for laziness engage in Mission: Impossible-style stunts. Scheck writes:
William Bibbiani of The Wrap, meanwhile, calls The Garfield Movie “the first halfway decent movie” to come from the comic strip. That’s admittedly not the strongest of praise, but while the film isn’t especially funny, the critic says it’s big on heart:
The critics don’t seem to be too impressed with this effort from Mark Dindal, but if you want to head out to the theater with the kiddos to draw your own conclusions, you will be able to do so starting on Friday, May 24.
