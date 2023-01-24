Daisy Ridley Confirmed She’s Married After Rumors Swirled About A Co-Star

It’s reasonably difficult for Hollywood celebrities to do much of anything without it being noticed by the public. There are always people noticing them and photographers taking pictures of anything they do. It can be difficult to go to dinner without it becoming a news story, just ask Britney Spears. This makes it reasonably impressive that Star Wars star Daisy Ridley successfully got married without anybody really noticing.

Some people certainly did notice. Back in September Daisy Ridley and her boyfriend Tom Bateman were seen going around down with what appeared to be matching rings, but nobody was talking about what that meant. It hasn’t been until a recent interview in Rolling Stone , where she was asked about the ring, that she publicly confirmed the situation, saying simply…

Yes! I got married.

The rings were noticed, and so it wasn't necessarily that hard to deduce that Ridley and Bateman had gotten engaged and then married. Still, the fact that it could not be confirmed was still quite impressive work. When Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tried to get married quickly in Vegas there were still people that knew it happened. When they had a massive ceremony it couldn't be kept quiet. Whichever route Ridley and Bateman took, they were able to do it without too much attention.

Daisy Ridley and Tom Bateman met during the filming of Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express and have been in a relationship since. A ring was first seen on Ridley’s finger back in the fall of 2019, and this was hardly the first time that the actress had been asked about it. But she had previously avoided answering the question, saying that she wished to keep her private life private. It seems now, however, that enough time has passed that it’s ok to talk about it.

It’s completely understandable why Ridley wouldn’t want to talk about such things. The fall of 2019 was the lead-up to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and it would have been one of the periods where Daisy Ridley was one of the biggest stars in the world. Media would have been talking to her and asking her questions non-stop, so wanting to have one part of her life that she didn’t share is understandable.

While Daisy Ridley isn’t the massive star that she was during the years following her casting in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, the fact that she did play Rey in those movies will stay with her for her entire career. There will always be those who want to know her thoughts on what has remained a divisive trilogy for fans. But in the years since The Rise of Skywalker Ridley has been able to continue her career. And based on the fact that she likes to keep her private life private, she’s likely enjoying the fact that she isn’t in the limelight quite as often.