JLo And Ben Affleck Are Reportedly In Wedded Bliss After Surprise Nuptials And Trip With Their Families

It would seem that when it comes to some relationships, the second time's the charm. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave it a try once before , and for whatever reason things didn’t quite work out, but it seems quite clear that the two are happier than they have ever been. Affleck and Lopez are now married , and they just returned from Paris, after reportedly having the time of their lives.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding was a surprise to friends and fans when the pair literally ran off to Vegas to get hitched. Several non-celebrities were in awe to find themselves waiting for marriage licenses with Affleck and Lopez . While the pair are reportedly planning a bigger event for friends and family it seems they simply couldn’t wait to simply be married, and a source tells ET that they are both incredibly happy right now and simply happy being married. The source says…

They feel like they are the only two people in the room, or world, right now. It's refreshing and sweet for their friends and family to see how much they love and care for one another. Ben has been telling Jen how unbelievably happy he is that she is his wife.

Feeling like you’re the only two people in the world is what you’re supposed to feel when you’ve just gotten married and while both Affleck and Lopez have been married before, the feeling is still special to them according to this source. Many were surprised to see this relationship end the first time, and it now seems that they both realized how special it was too.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently visited Paris (and the louvre ) , which is probably a lovely place to be newly married in. And while I’m not sure it counts as a honeymoon since they brought their kids along with them, the two are still finding some time to be alone and are really enjoying the trip as a family as well. The source continues…

Ben and Jen had the best time in Paris. They went to the most popular restaurants and really had the time of their lives. It was so nice being away together with their kids and just eat, relax, celebrate Jen's birthday and have some time off from work. Jen and Ben both love Paris, and Jen especially finds it to be so romantic.

While the pair were reportedly able to spend some time away from work, it seems Ben Affleck will be returning to the grind very soon. It appears Affleck hopped across the pond to the U.K. and is currently shooting scenes to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming Aquaman sequel .

Some fans can be obsessed with celebrity relationships and there are certainly many who are thrilled to see these two finally together and married. But even if you’re not a superfan of a celebrity couple, it’s simply nice to see two people who have finally found the person they want to spend their life with. One hopes everybody finds that eventually. The newlywed bliss will fade eventually, but hopefully the happiness does not.