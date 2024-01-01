Turns Out, Dakota Johnson Is Not So Far Away From Her Fifty Shades Of Grey Character When It Comes To Enjoying A Good Bath

As someone who dove hard into the Fifty Shades franchise, I’m familiar with a lot of Anastasia Steele’s likes and dislikes. In Fifty Shades Freed, she and Christian Grey get in some definitely needed R&R in the tub before engaging in a spirited sexual romp in a move that E.L. James would likely call an "inner goddess" moment for Ana. When it comes to real-life actress Dakota Johnson, she’s not so far from the character she played on the big screen – at least when it comes to that first bit.

Anastasia Steele Loves A Good Bath – And So Does Dakota Johnson

The third movie in the franchise has Christian Grey surprising the new Mrs. Grey with a trip with her friends. They head to the mountains where the place Christian rented. While there, Christian starts to relax a little and open up, singing at the piano for his friends and family for the first time. The two later have a heart-to-heart in a bubble bath setup next to a gorgeous picture window. It’s one of the many memorable scenes in the movie, particularly because it’s the precursor to one of the infamous Fifty Shades Freed sex scenes – you know the ice cream scene even gynecologists commented on .

In real life, the Madame Web cast member was recently asked a series of questions about her personal life as part of an interview in support of her company Maude, and she spoke about wellness initiatives she’s into. This includes sleeping upwards of 10-14 hours a night, as Johnson told WSJ , but it also means bathtub time at any hour of the day (at least when she’s not sleeping).

I will get in a bathtub at any moment, any time of the day. If in the middle of the day, I’m like, ‘Oh God, what is this world?’ I’ll get in the bathtub. I find water really grounding.

Not bad for a self-care routine, and it also ties in with her most famous character.

The Celebrity Bath Trend -- Ludacris, Hayley Atwell And More

Dakota Johnson's not the only celebrity to enjoy a good bath. Her co-star Jamie Dornan also enjoyed a bath in a popular issue of Interview Magazine, which the mag nodded back to on National Bubble bath day earlier this year.

A post shared by Interview Magazine A photo posted by interviewmag on

Bath photos have also been a trend with celebrities lately, as even Hayley Atwell tried an outdoor bath on a recent vacation. GOTG Vol. 3 actress Karen Gillan has been using tubs for photoshoots as well. Soon after, Ludacris had some tub me-time as well, though in his case he went for another trend: the ice bath. So it's kind of been a year for bath time as self-care, and I'm not surprised to hear the Fifty Shades actress is on-trend.

Self-care is very important to Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades books, and Ana goes from a eating disordered individual with a low-end wardrobe, to a confident woman who is well put together and takes time to focus on herself. While Dakota Johnson's not really like the character she portrayed on the big screen, it's nice that she does have this one cool piece in common.