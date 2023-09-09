Ludacris Just Followed In Karen Gillan And Hayley Atwell’s Footsteps And Got Into The Celebrities In Bathtubs Trend

Celebrities like Karen Gillan and Hayley Atwell have been looking incredibly suave posing in the bathtub, but they’re not the only ones having fun in the tub. One celebrity from the Fast & Furious movies has joined in. We're talking about Ludacris , who has taken part in the bathtub trend that makes us all wish we could take a nice bath right now.

What’s cooler than being cool? Right now, it’s Ludacris. With more celebrities taking part in making a bathtub look so good, the soon-to-be 46-year-old actor/rapper joins the trend taking a video of himself on Instagram relaxing in his new tub.

The Fast X actor’s caption thanked Plunge for giving him an early birthday present. This new tub is so big that it apparently needed a new room of its own. You can see the “Southern Hospitality” rapper sporting a fro that brings us back to his start in the car-racing franchise when he was in 2 Fast 2 Furious. Instagrammers, of course, commented that Ludacris’ hair gave them nostalgia feels as well, and how he's basically aged like fine wine. Despite the pruny fingers I’d have, it would still take a lot of willpower for me to leave a bathtub as giant as this one.

As celebrities work long and hard hours, they deserve to make time for themselves in the bath like anyone else. But two other celebrities before him posed in the tub more in a professional photoshoot fashion. First, Captain America’s Hayley Atwell hopped in the bathtub to promote Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One in a sexy red dress. She took to the tub again at the end of the summer for an outdoor bath on a recent vacation . The British actress’s latest photoshoot reunited her with the tub as she clashed against a black-and-white patterned wall. This classy actress shows that the bathtub can either be a tool for professionally shot photos or just to have some well-deserved “me time.”

Karen Gillan followed suit as she showed she could pose like the best of them next to the tub. In a fun Guardians of the Galaxy photoshoot , the Scottish actress posed by a bathtub wearing one of the most fashionable boots I’ve ever seen. Whether she was standing next to the tub, sitting on its side or laying herself stretched out inside, she and the bathroom accessory make a great combo. As for why she’s been taking photos in her bathroom , the Jumanji star explained it was because she got the best lighting in there for photos. Photographers should make note of this if they need location ideas for more photoshoots.