The Comments On This Viral TikTok Of Internet 'Daddy' Pedro Pascal's Yearbook Photo Are Classic

Celebrities are just like us, except for the part where they become celebrities. Before that, though, an A-list actor could've been your old high school locker buddy, and you might just have the autograph of a future star in your yearbook. That was indeed the case for one woman whose daughter is taking to TikTok to show how a young Pedro Pascal might've had a crush on her mom.

TikTok user Bellsontour posted a TikTok of her mother's high school yearbook, which, as mentioned, was notable because she went to school with the constantly viral TikTok subject Pedro Pascal. Check out his yearbook photo, as well as the extensive card her penned her mother about graduating, in the TikTok below:

The card that Pedro Pascal gave this woman's mother was quite long. The note itself reminded his classmate to look for quality people in life after graduation. It also explained why he chose to give her a wedding card over a graduation card. There wasn't anything overtly romantic about the tone of the card, but one TikTok user felt they could read between the lines, given just how much work he put into the card:

Pedro Pascal was IN LOVE BRO

It definitely does feel like a step beyond what someone would give just any old high school buddy, but we don't want to speculate too much on who Pedro Pascal did or didn't like in high school. What I can say is that this is a sweet note that he clearly put some thought into, and that sentiment was echoed by others who commented on the video:

If anyone wrote me that, I'd cry, much less Pedro Pascal himself 😭

TikTok can be a magical place, where sometimes the most unexpected things happen, so naturally, people are asking for that to happen in this video. Some users are hoping to reunite this woman with The Last of Us and Star Wars star, but don't really know how to go about that:

HOW DO WE REUNITE THEM

Then there's the crowd that's lamenting what could've been, and how this girl could've had Pedro Pascal as her father. The upside of how things played out, though, is that Pascal went on to be a successful actor, and for the moment, it seems like he's America's reluctant father:

He coulda been your dad, but he'll always be our Daddy.

It would be interesting to see what Pedro Pascal has to say about this video. The actor recently had a geek-out moment when he realized Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar remembered him from his brief time on the show. Perhaps he'd have the same reaction to learning an old high school friend actually took his advice and held onto a card that he wrote her so many years down the road.

If the reunion never happens, this TikTok user's mom can always use her Disney+ subscription to watch Pedro Pascal on new episodes of The Mandalorian on Wednesdays. Personally, I'm still pulling for them to reunite and for a follow-up to this video, but only time will tell if that happens.