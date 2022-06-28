Dakota Johnson Reacts To Being Roped Into The Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Brouhaha
The actress gets honest about that viral clip.
During Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s high-profile trial, it felt like something new was going viral everyday. One of those things had to do with Fifty Shades and Suspiria actress Dakota Johnson. During the events of the trial, a video resurfaced of Johnson alongside Depp while they were promoting their 2015 movie Black Mass, and Depp’s bandaged middle finger, which allegedly was the result of an altercation with Heard, pulled her into the conversation. The actress has shared her reaction to being roped into things.
Dakota Johnson was recently asked if she’s seen the 2015 clip, which has resurfaced and garnered over three million views with the title “The EXACT moment Dakota Johnson KNEW Amber Heard was VIOLENT towards Johnny Depp.” In her words:
In the video, Dakota Johnson and Johnny Depp are sitting next to each other for a Black Mass press conference while their director, Scott Cooper, is speaking. It looks as though Johnson noticed Depp’s injured finger, which was about spoken at length during the recent trial, and they appeared to be talking about it. Here’s the viral video:
Dakota Johnson is far from the only celebrity who was mentioned and caught in the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard fiasco. Other big names like Paul Bettany, James Franco, Marilyn Manson and Elon Musk were also mentioned during the proceedings. During her candid interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson said she would likely never talk about the topic specifically, but she did continue with these words:
Dakota Johnson has not only worked with Johnny Depp, but Shia LaBeouf and Armie Hammer, all of whom have been in the spotlight for major abuse allegations. When asked about her thoughts about it (prior to the Depp/Heard trial, back in 2021), Johnson shared she had never experienced abuse allegations firsthand from those costars and had an “incredible time” working with them.
Dakota Johnson did not want to be part of the major media event, and commented on the trial becoming a “courtroom drama,” when it was in fact a real and serious situation being broadcasted to the world. The trial began on April 11, 2022 and concluded on June 1, 2022, reaching a verdict that leaned heavily in Depp’s favor. The jury found Heard guilty of defamation, rewarding Depp $15 million in punitive and compensatory damages and Depp was found guilty of one aspect of Heard’s countersuit, awarding her $2 million in compensatory damages.
Dakota Johnson stars in Cha Cha Real Smooth, available now to stream with an Apple TV+ subscription with new Jane Austen adaptation Persuasion coming to Netflix on July 15.
