Daniel Craig And Charlize Theron Are Teaming With Fast And Furious' Justin Lin For A Heist Movie, And I Need This ASAP

If you look over Daniel Craig and Charlize Theron’s resumes, both actors are quite experienced when it comes to performing in some of the best action movies. Daniel Craig in particular has shined in this area by starring in five of the James Bond movies (though he nearly passed on playing 007), while Theron’s bonafides in this genre include Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde and The Old Guard. Well, now word’s come in that these two will be teaming up with the Fast & Furious franchise’s Justin Lin for a heist movie, and I need this flick to come out ASAP.

This movie, titled Two for the Money, will see the actors playing two career thieves whose relationship revolves over the course of three big jobs. As shared by THR, the heist thriller just got snagged by Apple Original Films following what’s described as a “multi-studio bidding war,” meaning that while it’s unclear whether or not the movie would get a theatrical run, Apple TV+ subscribers would eventually be able to view it. Dan Mazeau, who co-wrote Fast X with Justin Lin, is penning the script.

The publication also shared that in addition to his forthcoming directorial duties, Lin came up with the idea for Two for the Money with Mazeau while they were working on the 10th entry in the main Fast & Furious film series, which Lin departed from a week into principal photography. Afterwards, they pitched the idea to Charlize Theron, who plays Cipher in the long-running Universal Pictures franchise, and not only was she intrigued by “the story’s Cary Grant-Rosalind Russell snappy rapport vibe,” she suggested that Daniel Craig be her co-star. Lin and Mazeau then fully fleshed out their plans for Two for the Money after Fast X came out as one of the bigger 2023 movies releases.

While not all heist movie necessarily dip into the action genre, I have to think that with Craig and Theron being paired together, Two for the Money won’t be lacking in those sort of thrills. I was also surprised to learn that these two have never worked together before, so the sooner this Justin Lin-helmed project can get in front of my eyes, the better. Kudos to Apple for also shelling out for Two for the Money, as it’ll make a fine addition to the streamer’s library, which includes the recent releases Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon, both of which started off playing in theaters.

There’s a ways to go before Two for the Money starts production, but we here at CinemaBlend will keep you apprised on its progress. For now, Netflix subscribers can stream Daniel Craig’s most recent movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and keep their eyes peeled for Charlize Theron’s reprisal of Andy in The Old Guard 2. Apple’s next movie, Argylle, hits theaters February 2 on the 2024 movies schedule.