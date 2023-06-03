Daniel Kaluuya Explains The Random Reason His Friends Called Him Donkey Kong Growing Up

Daniel Kaluuya has established himself as a formidable actor through his roles in Jordan Peele’s groundbreaking horror films and his Oscar-winning turn as American activist Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. Of course, he wasn't always a massive star as, before he became famous, he was a regular person (with buddies) like any of us. Kaluuya pulled back the curtain on his early years a bit by explaining that when he was growing up, his friends would actually call him Donkey Kong. And there's a hilarious story behind that nickname.

There are plenty of people who likely know what it's like to have a childhood nickname, even one that sticks with you well beyond your formative years. Daniel Kaluuya can relate to that, as he hilariously explained during an interview with IGN why of all nicknames, his friends humorously branded him with “Donkey Kong” when growing up in London, and it has to do with a sports jersey:

I'm a big Arsenal fan. So when I was younger, I asked my mum, I was like 'Mum, I want my name on the back, and I want my number, 24. I want my last name, 24.' And my mum was like, 'Well, I can't afford that.' Cause you have to pay per letter. So she's like, you got two letters, and you got one number. One of my favorite players is Tony Adams, so I got a 6, but then I got 'DK' Yeah?

It's natural that he'd want his name on the back of the jersey. I can understand that, as such a thing personalizes the attire and makes it unique to said person wearing it. And ultimately, he got his wish, and the clothing was designed accordingly. While the star was happy with the way it came out, it ultimately had an unexpected side effect when it came to his friend group. The actor continued:

I'm proud, I got this t-shirt I'm rolling, and I go around my area, I've got my t-shirt on...And then one of my fiends is like...'DK?' I'm like 'Yeah, what's wrong? That's my name.' He's like 'Donkey Kong!' And literally, there's still people in the area that I grew up in, where Spider-Punk is from, that call me Donkey Kong.

Can you really be friends if you can't occasionally tease one another with a nickname or two. This is a sweet anecdote from Daniel Kaluuya and one that indicates that he and his old chums still share a warm bond. To be honest though, I'm also imagining how many jokes the London-born actor received when the Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer gave us a first look at Donkey Kong , who was voiced by Seth Rogen. And if the Widows star himself had been the actor to have taken on the role, I’m sure his friends would have thrown a number of puns and zingers his way.

Of course, that didn't come to pass and, at present, he's promoting his new voiceover role as web-slinging hero Spider-Punk in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. In the highly anticipated sequel, the character hails from the London of an alternate universe and crosses paths with Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy and a host of other Spider-People. I'm sure the actor's chums are proud of everything he's doing and will do (including that upcoming Barney adaptation), and I wouldn't be surprised if they have or will head to the theater to see his latest. Given how good he is in the movie, I also wouldn't be surprised if they send some sweet messages to "Donkey Kong" after they see it.

You can hear Daniel Kaluuya's work for yourself by seeing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is on the schedule of 2023 new movie releases, in theaters now. Those who also want in on some Donkey Kong action after reading this can see The Super Mario Bros. Movie now as well.