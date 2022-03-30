Daniel Radcliffe Names The Amazing Harry Potter Actors He Credits With Influencing His Acting Career

The Harry Potter franchise has been a key part of pop culture for years now, starting with J.K. Rowlings’ novels and growing into multiple movie properties. The stars of the eight-film adaptation grew up before the fandom’s eyes , especially the Boy Who Lived himself, Daniel Radcliffe. And now the Lost City actor has named the amazing Harry Potter actors he credits with influencing his acting career.

After wrapping his time in the Wizarding World, Daniel Radcliffe has stayed super active with unique projects on film, television, and the stage. The 32-year old actor has become a true renaissance man, rather than being typecast due to his years as Harry Potter. And it turns out that some of his magical co-stars influenced the way he approaches jobs. As he told People during a recent interview,

There are so many people that I could talk about who are incredibly influential on me. The people that I come back to the most are actually some of the people that take their job really seriously, but also know that we're not saving lives, and are there to have fun, and there's no reason to be horrible to be an actor. So people like that: [Harry Potter movie alums] Imelda Staunton, David Thewlis, Michael Gambon — who arguably takes acting less seriously than any other actor I've ever worked with and is better than all of them. He's incredible. And Gary Oldman was obviously a huge influence on me.

Actor Daniel Radcliffe went from a child actor to a grown performer throughout the Harry Potter movies, and he definitely learned a ton of lessons along the way. And on top of honing his craft as a storyteller, he also learned to not take himself too seriously on set. Because if the adult cast of the franchise was able to have fun, why shouldn’t he?

Daniel Radcliffe’s comments about his experience as Harry Potter come from a recent conversation with People about the new movie The Lost City. He cites a few of the stellar actors who played the adults in the Wizarding World throughout the eight-movie franchise. Specifically he mentions Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon, who apparently was super light hearted on the set. Radcliffe also name drops Gary Oldman , who he’s been open about having a strong relationship with throughout filming. Besides, who doesn’t want to emulate such an acclaimed performer ?

In his same interview, Daniel Radcliffe also name-dropped a few more iconic talents who starred in the Harry Potter franchise. The great Imelda Staunton was a pitch perfect Dolores Umbrage, appearing a number of times throughout the series. Then there’s David Thewlis, who brought Remus Lupin to life starting with The Prisoner of Azkaban. Radcliffe previously revealed the crush he had on Helena Bonham Carter as a kid. The cast of the beloved franchise was truly outstanding, and the adults on set no doubt influenced other cast members besides Radcliffe.

Daniel Radcliffe recently reunited with the cast of the Wizarding World during Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which broke the internet upon its release on HBO Max. Of course, some fans are hoping to see him and the rest of the cast back on the big screen in an adaptation of The Cursed Child. Although it’s unclear if that’ll ever happen.