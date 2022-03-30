Daniel Radcliffe Names The Amazing Harry Potter Actors He Credits With Influencing His Acting Career
Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe got to work with A-lister actors during his time in the Wizarding World.
The Harry Potter franchise has been a key part of pop culture for years now, starting with J.K. Rowlings’ novels and growing into multiple movie properties. The stars of the eight-film adaptation grew up before the fandom’s eyes, especially the Boy Who Lived himself, Daniel Radcliffe. And now the Lost City actor has named the amazing Harry Potter actors he credits with influencing his acting career.
After wrapping his time in the Wizarding World, Daniel Radcliffe has stayed super active with unique projects on film, television, and the stage. The 32-year old actor has become a true renaissance man, rather than being typecast due to his years as Harry Potter. And it turns out that some of his magical co-stars influenced the way he approaches jobs. As he told People during a recent interview,
Actor Daniel Radcliffe went from a child actor to a grown performer throughout the Harry Potter movies, and he definitely learned a ton of lessons along the way. And on top of honing his craft as a storyteller, he also learned to not take himself too seriously on set. Because if the adult cast of the franchise was able to have fun, why shouldn’t he?
Daniel Radcliffe’s comments about his experience as Harry Potter come from a recent conversation with People about the new movie The Lost City. He cites a few of the stellar actors who played the adults in the Wizarding World throughout the eight-movie franchise. Specifically he mentions Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon, who apparently was super light hearted on the set. Radcliffe also name drops Gary Oldman, who he’s been open about having a strong relationship with throughout filming. Besides, who doesn’t want to emulate such an acclaimed performer?
In his same interview, Daniel Radcliffe also name-dropped a few more iconic talents who starred in the Harry Potter franchise. The great Imelda Staunton was a pitch perfect Dolores Umbrage, appearing a number of times throughout the series. Then there’s David Thewlis, who brought Remus Lupin to life starting with The Prisoner of Azkaban. Radcliffe previously revealed the crush he had on Helena Bonham Carter as a kid. The cast of the beloved franchise was truly outstanding, and the adults on set no doubt influenced other cast members besides Radcliffe.
Daniel Radcliffe recently reunited with the cast of the Wizarding World during Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which broke the internet upon its release on HBO Max. Of course, some fans are hoping to see him and the rest of the cast back on the big screen in an adaptation of The Cursed Child. Although it’s unclear if that’ll ever happen.
The magical property returns to theaters with Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore on April 6th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
