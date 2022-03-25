Daniel Radcliffe Shares The ‘Nice Things’ About The Harry Potter Reunion Special Including Seeing His Childhood Crush Helena Bonham Carter Again

The Wizarding World has been entertaining audiences for decades, and is showing no signs of slowing down. The cast of the eight-movie franchise have remained synonymous with their roles, especially Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe. And the Lost City actor recently shared the “nice things” about the Harry Potter reunion special, including seeing his childhood crush Helena Bonham Carter again.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was released on New Year’s Day, and was watched by a ton of HBO Max subscribers. While the generations of Potterheads were thrilled to see the cast back together, one of the most endearing moments came from the segment featuring Daniel Radcliffe and Bellatrix Lestrange actress Helena Bonham Carter. That’s where Radcliffe read out loud a love letter he sent to his co-star back in the day, to delightful results. Now the 32 year-old actor has opened up about the outcome of filming with People , saying:

Over the last few months, I’ve actually texted with Helena a bit since the reunion. I think when I’m back in London we’re definitely going to try and hang out at some point. One of the nice things about the Harry Potter reunion actually was just getting to have adult conversations with people I’d only known as a child, that was so cool, and in a way that I hadn’t really expected. But kind of going like, ‘Oh, we could hang out now. This is fun.’ Yeah. So that’s been really nice.

Talk about heart warming. It looks like the reunion that came as a result of Return of Hogwarts has continued offscreen for certain members of the Harry Potter family. Daniel Radcliffe has been keeping in better contact with Helena Bonham Carter as a result, with the two seemingly planning their own off-camera reunion. Hopefully they snap a few pics in the process for us hardcore fans. Aside from his talks with Bonham Carter, Radcliffe also expressed the joy in speaking with the movie's adult cast now that he's grown up.

Daniel Radcliffe’s comments to People about Harry Potter come as he’s promoting his new movie The Lost City, which he stars in alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. Eventually the conversation turned to his tenure in the Wizarding World, as so many of his interviews tend to do. Return of Hogwarts only exacerbated this, as there are countless follow-ups about what it was like seeing the cast together for the first time in a decade.

It’s funny to hear the starring cast of Harry Potter reflect on their time in the Wizarding World, especially Daniel Radcliffe and his co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint . They grew up in front of the camera , and are able to mark times in their lives depending on what was happening at Hogwarts. And for Radcliffe, that includes his now famous crush on Helena Bonham Carter. I guess she wasn’t as scary as Bellatrix on set.

While Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was super satisfying for fans, some are hoping to see Daniel Radcliffe and the cast appear on the big screen together in the future. Specifically, they’re hoping that the ensemble reprises their roles for a film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. While they’re not all sold on this idea, perhaps that’ll change as more years pass. Fingers (and wands) crossed.