David Duchovny Thinks It’s 'Embarrassing' To Be Nude On Screen. Why He Did It For His New Movie Anyway

When you hear the name David Duchovny, you probably feel a wave of '90s nostalgia wash over you. Best known for The X-Files, Duchovny has been making headlines for a different performance-related reason as of late. It revolves around something on the other side of the spectrum: nude scenes from movies . Though he's best known for the beloved investigative sci-fi drama, he later starred on the show Californication and, most recently, he starred in Reverse the Curse, which he directed and acted in and is based on his own book. Both projects include nude scenes, even though Duchovny has previously spoken about his embarrassment surrounding being naked on screen. With that, he's provided an explanation for going that route with the movie.

David Duchovny Previously Voiced His Thoughts On Nude Scenes

While discussing his dark comedy Californication with the Associated Press ( via CTV ), , the Twin Peaks actor got honest about how he felt shooting the nude scenes for the hit Showtime original, which ran from 2007 to 2014. When discussing his having to be pantsless, he said:

I just think it's embarrassing to be naked in front of a lot of people. I guess I'm a bit prudish in a way. I wish I wasn't—I wish I could let my freak flag fly a little more.

But the show must go on and, if there were going to be sex scenes, the leading man was going to make sure they were done right. No, not in a sexy way. The Evolution actor wanted to make sure the deed was portrayed realistically, in the awkward and sometimes humorous way it can happen:

We don't do sex to turn you on in this show. That's not the way we approach it. We approach it as the ridiculous human behavior that it is. For me, theoretically, sex is ridiculous because you're driven to do it. Once a human being is out of control it becomes funny. To me that's the essence of comedy—it's when you're driven to do something that you don't necessarily want to do.

It's definitely apparent to me that the Return to Me star is embarrassed to be naked on screen. Yet, for the purposes of his show, he found it to be helpful in accurately portraying natural human acting. Also, when it comes to comedy, it clearly worked given the show aired for seven seasons, which can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription . So, when it came to filming his new project, the actor knew how to make a nude scene work for him. But what of his 2023 movie?

Why The Actor Chose To Show Himself Nude In Reverse The Curse Anyway

Reverse the Curse, which is available to rent now on Amazon Prime, is a heartfelt comedy-drama revolving around a classic father-son dynamic. Taking place in 1978, the year the Curse of the Bambino commenced, a terminally ill father (David Duchovny) must come to terms with his relationship with his son Ted (Logan Marshall-Green) and the fate of his favorite baseball team.

In an interview with Salon , the Zoolander alum says his character’s illness in the film is tied to the record of the Boston Red Sox during that infamous baseball season, and how each loss worsens his health. One essential scene revolves around his character, Marty, showing off his aging naked body. With this scene, the leading man stays true to his idea that if shown in a raw, realistic way, nakedness can be used to comedically break tension and embrace the awkwardness:

You can turn it into humor. You can look at horrific things with a sense of humor, and the humor comes from the fact that it's going to happen to all of us. It’s not like some people age and some people don't, some people die and some people don't. If I've got one of my main characters—me—showing his his naked body to his son and saying, 'It looks like a dead sparrow where my cock should be,' I find that funny. I think we can laugh at that, and then hug it out.

I agree with David Duchovny’s reasoning and use of the naked body. Oftentimes, a nude or sex scene feels more uncomfortable because it is not realistic. (Even director Steven Soderbergh isn't a fan of sex scenes.) An awkward nude scene is sometimes easier to digest because it's more relatable. And, according to the Sex and The City actor, it seems easier to film as well.

While the You People actor might be embarrassed over doing nude scenes, he appears pretty comfortable with his body. After all, he was happy to recreate his X-Files speedo scene for Sandra Oh in Netflix’s The Chair. And he’s not alone. More and more actors are getting real about performing scenes that require nudity, as there seems to be a trend in Hollywood about using the naked body with purpose, not just for views. Think Emma Stone, who was asked about nude moments quite frequently while promoting the raunchy Poor Things.

I’m here for this movement, enough with unrealistic portrayals! But be sure to catch David Duchovny's Reverse the Curse on Amazon and come to your own conclusion on whether the scene worked or not. Regardless, you’re sure to have a good laugh and cringe alongside as the actor would.