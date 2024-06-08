Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Was Called 'Brave' For Doing Nude Scenes, And She Responded With The Best Body Positive Answer

As we await the second part of Bridgerton Season 3 to premiere on the 2024 TV schedule, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton had the chance to premiere the new episodes early in Dublin. During a fan Q&A that took place during the event, the actress behind Penelope Featherington had an all-time great reply to being told she is “brave” for being nude in the episodes that will be released on June 13.

Nicola Coughlan’s Perfect Response To Being Called ‘Brave’ For Nude Bridgerton Scenes

As a fan captured on TikTok , while Nicola Coughlan was up on stage with Luke Newton with the microphone in her hand, she shared her thoughts on the “brave” fan comment, which certainly doesn’t mark the first time she’s received that specific phrase in reference to the sexually explicit Netflix project. In her words:

You know it is hard because I think women with my body type — women with perfect breasts, we don't get to see ourselves on screen enough and I'm very proud as a member of the perfect breast community. I hope you enjoy seeing them.

She did that!! Nicola Coughlan lovingly fired back with the most body-positive answer, calling herself a member of the “perfect breast community.”

As she aptly said, people with her body type don’t get highlighted enough in mainstream media, especially when it comes to a regency romance such as the Netflix hit. She capped off her answer by saying that she hopes people “enjoy” seeing her nude in the show as Penelope and Colin's love story unfolds.

What The Bridgerton Star Has Said About Her Upcoming Nude Scenes

Now, Nicola Coughlan’s nude scenes have yet to be released. While Penelope’s sex scenes were relegated to the mere appetizer of the carriage scene in part one, now that the character is going to be engaged to Colin Bridgerton, fans can brace themselves for a full course of spicy Bridgerton sequences between the couple. Coughlan previously revealed that she actually requested to be nude on the series . As she said prior:

There's one scene where I'm very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice. It just felt like the biggest 'fuck you' to all the conversation surrounding my body; it was amazingly empowering.

While Coughlan has previously opened up about not being comfortable in her skin right away while filming the scenes, she and Luke Newton ended up warming up so much to it that they hung out naked together on set between takes . As Coughlan prepares for the nude scenes to stream all over the world, she has said she “felt beautiful” filming them, and she is ready to look back on the experience and remember “how fucking hot” she looked. That being said, she totally requested a PG version of the season to watch with her mom .

The last four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 drops on Thursday, June 13. You can catch up on the season thus far with a Netflix subscription before we see what happens when Penelope and Colin’s relationship blooms for real and is threatened by her big secret!