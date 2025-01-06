Nicole Kidman's Backless Dress For The Golden Globes Is Fashion Goals

Not even a full day after rocking an awesome corset and armor combo, Nicole Kidman is being iconic yet again. She's at the Golden Globes for her provocative performance in Babygirl and celebrating the night in a backless dress that only she could pull off.

As CinemaBlend tracks the 2025 Golden Globes winners and tracks all the snubs and other awards doled out, it's 's safe to say that Nicole Kidman is already the victor when it comes to best dressed. Get an up close and personal look at the dress via her Instagram post, and see how beautiful it is:

Elle reported that the dress is a custom Balenciaga Couture gown, and she topped off the whole look with a ponytail on the red carpet. It made her easy to spot on the way into the festivities, as her presence was made as known as the fact that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively skipped out on the big event.

Not only can Nicole Kidman star in acclaimed movies and television shows all in the same calendar year, but she also has a team that knows how to get her the outfits to make her look like the A-lister she's been for decades now. Whether it's a backless dress at the Golden Globes or florals at a movie premiere, I rarely see a headline where someone says Kidman was caught in the spotlight looking anything less than a fashionista at the top of her game.

Being on the Best Dressed list of tabloids is always a plus, but I'm sure Nicole Kidman hopes for more than flattering photos during the award show. She is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in Motion Picture – Drama for her role in Babygirl. If she wins, it will be her seventh award at the show and her first win for a role since her 2022 movie Being The Ricardos.

As for whether or not a win for Babygirl will help her chances of winning an Academy Award later this year, that's up for debate. There seemed to be a correlation between the two when she won both a Golden Globe and an Oscar for her role The Hours, but it didn't pan out the same way after she won Golden Globes for Being The Ricardos and Moulin Rouge. So, while the awards show occasionally seems to give an idea of how the latter one will go, that hasn't traditionally been the case for the actress.

CinemaBlend is tracking all the evening events at the 2025 Golden Globes and keeping an eye on all the can't-miss moments. Stay with us during and after the show for more on what's worth talking about the next day and for anything else iconic Nicole Kidman might do.