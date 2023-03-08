Demi Moore Has Reportedly Moved Back In With Bruce Willis And His Wife Emma, In Light Of The Actor's Aphasia Diagnosis

When the 2020 pandemic was at its height, an unexpected quarantine for Demi Moore and Bruce Willis resulted in the two ex-spouses and their respective families living together. Years after that cohabitating situation that saw Moore, Willis and Emma Heming Willis all sharing the same space, it looks like that scenario may be happening yet again. If the rumors are true, Moore has allegedly moved in with Bruce and Emma, following the action movie actor’s recently updated aphasia diagnosis, and for a very good reason.

An unnamed source has claimed that this is all happening in the name of what looks like aiding Emma Heming Willis in caring for Bruce. A report from Radar Online shared these remarks from said source, which explained Demi Moore’s supposed actions in the following context:

Demi has moved in, and she is not leaving until the very end. At first no one outside the family could understand what Demi was doing living with her ex and his new wife, but now it makes sense. Demi has been a rock for the family and is determined to make sure every day Bruce has left on earth will be filled with love.

As Emma Heming Willis is looking to provide the best care for Bruce Willis and create as many fond memories as possible in his retirement, it sounds like Demi Moore’s motivations are totally aligned with those aims. With her recent interviews discussing the balance of caring for family and self, apparently Emma Heming Willis will have some extra help to better tackle the challenges ahead.

One such obstacle revealed itself earlier this week through reports of paparazzi hollering at Bruce Willis in public, which has left the former action star looking confused. With Demi Moore’s rumored move into the Willis household, it might be more likely to avoid such incidents in public, in accordance with the wishes of Emma Heming Willis’ recent statements. Of course, there’s a chance that these rumors are just that, and until we see an official statement from the family, this story should be treated as mere speculation.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ blended family are used to being seen together, especially in light of Willis and his post-diagnosis life. If this report is true, then that reality is even more reinforced thanks to Moore's alleged move into Willis and Emma Heming Willis’ household. This might help contribute to the love in the house by sharing even more precious moments involving the entire family with the world.