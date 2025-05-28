What’s Allegedly Going On Behind The Scenes As Hugh Jackman Moves On With Sutton Foster Post-Divorce

Being a celebrity has some downsides, including the way the public becomes invested in one's personal lives. A prime example of this would be Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, but another pair that's been making headlines is Hugh Jackman and Broadway's Sutton Foster. An insider revealed where things currently stand between the couple, and how things are allegedly going for his ex-wife.

Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation in September of 2023, following decades together. Furness filed for divorce recently, and according to a report by Page Six, the X-Men actor and Foster have started living together. An anonymous source was quoted, saying:

Of course they’re living together, they’re inseparable. She’s slowly migrating her things over to Hugh’s place.

It sounds like things are really heating up between the two former Music Man co-stars, and that includes reportedly cohabitating. Speaking of Hugh's place, that's a $33 million penthouse that was bought in 2022 before Jackman and Furness split. And the fact that Foster is living there with him is reportedly a point of contention with Jackman's ex-wife.

While Page Six reports that Furness found a financial divorce agreement that seemed fair, she's still allegedly upset about Jackman moving on so quickly, and having Foster move into the penthouse. An anonymous insider claimed:

This isn’t about Hugh moving on. Deb just wants to be treated fairly so she can move on, too. She’s genuinely worried about Hugh and thinks he’s moving way too fast. She wants him to be happy – he deserves it and so do the kids, but Hugh’s completely green when it comes to dating. She’s concerned he’s leaping into living with someone else way too soon.

Given all the history and years involved, this is no doubt a complicated situation for everyone involved. While the former couple haven't disparaged each other in the media, sources allegedly close to the family have issued statements. The same source shared about how Deborra Lee-Furness is reportedly faring, which reads:

It’s almost unreal seeing Sutton reap the rewards of all those years of her supporting Hugh. She thought Hugh would be more subtle, but this feels like a betrayal of their 27 years

There have been a number of reports about what's been going on behind the scenes with this love triangle. Some claim that the Broadway community knew about an affair between the two as they starred in The Music Man. And since getting together, the pair have been photographed all around New York City. Clearly folks are invested in what's going on behind the scenes.

Hugh Jackman's Radio City residency is currently happening, and he's also got a number of film projects in the works in the 2025 movie release list and beyond. Of course, plenty of fans are hoping he pops up in upcoming Marvel movies.