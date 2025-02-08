Denzel Washington Finally Opened Up About Gladiator II Oscar Snub, And His Take Is Refreshing

Weeks ago, the 2025 Oscar nominations were announced, and a number of Hollywood’s biggest stars received nods. There were, however, movies and actors who were ultimately snubbed, including Pamela Anderson for The Last Showgirl and John Lithgow for Conclave. Alongside him was Denzel Washington, who many predicted would receive a Best Supporting Actor nod for his work in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II. Now, the celebrated actor is weighing in on being passed over, and he provided a take that’s both reasonable and refreshing.

More than a few Gladiator II reactions from critics included high praise for the 70-year-old actor’s portrayal of the power-hungry Macrinus. I’d be lying if I said I, too, wasn’t surprised that the acclaimed performer’s name wasn’t called for this year’s Academy Award nods. It turns out Denzel Washington was indeed watching when Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott were making the announcements. As he explained to The New York Times, though, he didn’t exactly have reason to be disappointed:

I was sitting there smiling, going: Look at you. On the day you didn’t get a nomination for an Oscar, you’re working on ‘Othello’ on Broadway. Are you kidding me? Awww. Oh, I’m so upset. Listen, I’ve been around too long. I’m getting wiser, working on talking less and learning to understand more — and that’s exciting.

Now, if you ask me, that’s a great perspective to have on the matter. First and foremost, we can’t forget that the Philadelphia star already has two Academy Awards – one for his performance in Glory and another for Training Day. He also received nine Oscar nominations in total. Beyond that, though, what his comments seem to indicate is that he’s not too concerned about the accolades, given he’s still in a prime position to work and learn as a performer. That’s an excellent perspective that others could surely learn from.

It’s wonderful to read that the seasoned actor isn’t putting much stock in the awards. He has, however, still received recognition from other institutions for his role in the Paul Mescal-led historical epic. Mr. Washington received a Golden Globe nod, making him the first Black actor to earn 11 nominations from the Globes. He also received Best Supporting Actor nods from the Astra Film Awards as well as the Dallas–Fort Worth Film Critics Association. What does sting, though, is the fact that he was once again snubbed for a BAFTA.

Despite that, no amount of award snubs or losses can take away from the brilliance of Denzel Washington’s Gladiator II performance. Macrinus serves as an antagonistic force in the film, as he uses Lucius’ skills as a fighter to his benefit and plots to take hold of Rome. In playing the role, Washington – who’s also a trained stage actor – really manages to chew scenery but add depth to his character. The film has some wild deleted scenes, and fans may be happy to know that there’s some material involving Washington.

The thought of the New York native receiving a tenth Oscar nomination is admittedly sweet. Yet, as a fan of his, I can appreciate the fact that he doesn’t need any sort of validation in that regard. He’s more than proven himself anyways, of course, but what’s most important to him appears to be the work. That’s just another piece of proof as to why he’s one of our finest and most cerebral actors.

Check out Gladiator II for yourself by grabbing a Paramount+ subscription and streaming it.