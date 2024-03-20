Jake Gyllenhaal Was Humble When Asked If He’d Consider Playing Batman, But He Also Humble Bragged About Upcoming Gig With Denzel Washington

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal has a wildly successful carer, spanning both the stage and screen. Gyllenhaal's best movies include a few villainous roles, including playing Mysterio in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Still, there are fans hoping to see him take on one of the most beloved superheroes of all time: Batman-- especially in James Gunn's new DCU. He was recently humble when asked if he's consider playing the Dark Knight, but also humble bragged about an upcoming gig with Denzel Washington.

With a new DC Universe starting with Gunn's Superman movie, fans are curious about which actors will play heroes of the universe in upcoming DC movies. Jake Gyllenhaal recently spoke to ScreenRant about the ongoing chatter about him at Batman, where he name dropped a project with Denzel Washington. In his words:

Oh, man. That’s a classic. It’s an honor. Speaking of playing roles that other incredible actors have played in the past, to me actually roles that other incredible actors have played in the past, which, to me, actually, when I think about it, I’m going to play Iago in Othello with Denzel Washington, and I think about like the history of actors that have played that role throughout time, and I’m intimidated by that.

There you have it. While it doesn't sound like Gyllenhaal is taking the Batman talks too seriously, he is seemingly honored by how many fans want him under the cowl and cape. He was previously up for the role in Christopher Nolan's movies (which can be streamed with a Max subscription), although we all know that role went to Christian Bale.

In his comments, Jake Gyllenhaal mentions Denzel Washington. The pair of actors will star in the Broadway revival of William Shakespeare's Othello, which is already a highly anticipated theater event. While Denzel will be playing the title character, Jake Gyllenhaal is playing Iago, one of the most villainous characters in all of Shakespeare's work. So he's understandably feeling the pressure of his return to the Great White Way. Gyllenhaal previously starred in Sunday in the Park with George.

Rumors about Jake Gyllenhaal as Batman date back to 2018, and have gotten more steam now that a new DCU is being developed by James Gunn. There will presumably be a new actor playing the role in The Brave and The Bold, but the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker hasn't shared much about that developing project.

While we wait for official casting news, there's another Bruce Wayne expected to return to theaters. Namely Robert Pattinson, who stars in the Matt Reeves franchise. Unfortunately, The Batman Part II was recently delayed a full year.

Jake Gyllenhaal's new movie Road House will arrive for those with an Amazon Prime subscription on March 21st.