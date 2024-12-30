Denzel Washington Met Snoop Dogg For The First Time For Gladiator 2, And There’s Enthusiastic Red Carpet Footage

Gladiator II was a major highlight of the 2024 movie schedule , and had plenty of great interviews and content surrounding the sequel. The movie and its stars, including Denzel Washington, are rightfully getting acclaim for the epic blockbuster. One of the lighter, and incredibly wholesome, highlights for the actor-director is meeting none other than Snoop Dogg on the red carpet, and the footage says it all.

The video comes from ParamountUK’s Instagram account , and the exchange is enthusiastic, a great time that is long overdue. Amongst paparazzi, their respective loved ones in attendance and other stars the two seem like kids eagerly catching up after a long school break. There are quick compliments exchanged between the two legends and the video ends with a photo op. Check out their initial meeting down below:

It’s hard to believe these two entertainment veterans and overall icons have never met, although, it makes sense with their respective places within Hollywood. All the same, I’m glad their meeting took place at a public event and was recorded for all their fans to relish the moment. And with Washington’s thoughts about how he probably won’t be in the threequel , I’m all the happier to have the small and earnest moment on the premiere carpet. I don’t think this match could be topped with how fun it was for them to be meeting each other.

The Tragedy of Macbeth actor was recently ranked as one of 60 of the best performers of the 21st century (and fans have a lot to say about the rankings , of course). His latest Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of Macrinus marks an important milestone for his career as well as Black performers. And the official announcement of Washington’s involvement with the latest Black Panther movie has him excited (and fans like me) for what’s ahead. This reaction he has when greeting the beloved rapper makes me appreciate him beyond his body of work.

The Old School actor’s reaction, big grin and all, when meeting the Gladiator II actor confirms my continued love for him. He’s had a year, between being a USA correspondent, torch bearer, and all-around hypeman for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics to his mini-summer tour and being a coach on The Voice, to name just a few. The two men meeting each other, in my opinion, is probably a great cap to end their respective years.

Whoever shot the footage should be awarded something special for capturing the enthusiastic hellos. Hopefully, down the road, we’ll catch some more sweet content and footage of Washington and Snoop Dogg together, maybe even at another red carpet event.

Gladiator II is now showing in theaters and available on VOD streaming services.