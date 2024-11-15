‘I Guess It’s News Or Something': After Denzel Washington Announced His Involvement In Black Panther 3, He Shared Why He's Excited To Do It

The Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps audiences on their toes, thanks to projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The fandom who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen all sorts of A-listers join the fun in on the fun. The internet exploded when Denzel Washington revealed that Ryan Coogler was writing a part for him in Black Panther 3. Following this thrilling update about the upcoming Marvel movie, Washington shared why he's excited to do it. He also humorously responded to the discourse online, saying "I guess it’s news or something."

Exactly how Washington will factor into the third Black Panther movie is a mystery at this point, as Ryan Coogler is seemingly only in the very early writing/development stage. The franchise is one of the most popular in the entire MCU, and his involvement is pretty thrilling. In a video on Hey U Guys' TikTok, the Fences actor spoke about his involvement in the world of Wakanda, offering:

I don't even know what it is yet, he just said he was gonna write something. It's all the Ryan Coogler [effect]. You know, Ryan talked to me about it, and I said 'Whatever it is, I love you, go do it, and I'll read it.' You know, I guess I didn't ask for permission, but he came to me. So I called him yesterday, I was like 'I'm sorry, I didn't know it was gonna happen like this.' I don't know why, I guess it is news or something. But the bottom line is I don't even know what it is. If it's one line, one scene or I really don't. But I told him 'Whatever it is I'll do it,' because it's Ryan. And I love him and his wife.

There you have it. Sounds like Washington was surprised by how his cryptic comments about Black Panther 3 went viral. And he admits he doesn't actually know much about his role in the project. What's more, he seems to be happy doing whatever Ryan Coogler needs for him, even if it's a small character. Although smart money says the legendary actor isn't going to be wasted like that.

Marvel is known for its tight security, with the studio trying its best to guard against spoilers and keep its secrets. One can only imagine how the powers that be might have Denzel Washington sharing his Black Panther news, and breaking the internet in the process. But the actor/filmmaker/producer seems genuinely surprised by how big the reaction to his casting has been.

The cast list for Black Panther 2 and its predecessor were both full of acclaimed actors, including names like Forest Whitaker, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Sterling K. Brown and Angela Bassett. And since the latter actress' tenure is up following Ramonda's death, it's the perfect time to bring in another beloved name like Denzel Washington.

It's currently unclear when Black Panther 3 will hit theaters. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.