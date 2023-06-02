Despite Natalie Portman's Husband Allegedly Having An Affair, The Couple Are Reportedly Still Together

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied are reportedly going through some relationship problems. Allegedly the actress's husband had an affair, now it's been reported that the two are still together, and are trying to work through his "enormous mistake."

According to Voici , Millepied had an affair, and then a source told People that it was allegedly "short-lived," and "over." The source, who is apparently close to the couple, explained the situation further, noting that the couple is doing what they can to “keep their family together,” saying:

He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together. Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.

Portman and Millepied got married in 2012, and they share two young children – Aleph is 12 and Amalia is 6. Their first daughter was born a year before the couple got married, and their second daughter, Amalia , was born in 2016. It appears that amid this alleged news, the couple is trying to keep what they’re working through private, especially for the sake of their kids.

This report comes after the duo celebrated their ten-year wedding anniversary in August of 2022. They are one of many couples who started dating after working together as they both worked on the film Black Swan in 2009. Portman played the lead role, which she won the Oscar for, and Millepied choreographed and co-starred in the film. The couple worked together again in 2018 on the movie Vox Lux, and the Star Wars actress told the publication that “it was really fun,” to work with Millepied again.

The couple lived in Paris for a while, which is one of the many fascinating facts about Natalie Portman . They did this when Millepied worked as the director of ballet at the Paris Opera Ballet, however, now they live in Los Angeles.

While the couple is pretty private, they have been seen on a red carpet from time to time. Portman has also posted about adventures they’ve had together, like the time they took in the sights of Australia while she filmed Thor: Love and Thunder. More recently, they were both at the Toronto International Film Festival to celebrate Millepied’s movie Carmen, which premiered on the 2023 movie schedule . However, when the actress walked the carpets for her HBO docuseries Angel City in LA and her movie May December at the Cannes Film Festival, she was alone.

Natalie Portman has multiple projects coming out in the near future. The Oscar winner’s movie May December is expected to come out later this year, plus she has a few other projects in development, including the series Lade in the Lake. As her projects are released, and as the situation with her husband Benjamin Millepied develops, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.