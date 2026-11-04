Is It Just Me Or Did Channing Tatum Chill Out On His Gambit Accent So People Could Understand Him In This Dunkin Ad?

It's an exciting time to be a fan of the MCU, as we're just a month and change away from the next upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday hitting theaters. Anticipation is as a fever pitch, especially considering how many beloved characters are included in Doomsday's cast list. That includes Channing Tatum, who is reprising the role of Gambit after appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). Tatum recently played that role in a new ad for Dunkin', and his accent seems way more toned down.

Channing Tatum's Gambit accent was pretty wild in Deadpool 3, and there was a running joke about the other characters not being able to understand him. He claimed he wouldn't go "full cajun" for Doomsday, and he did just that in the following Dunkin' ad. In fact, I clocked every single word he said to H.E.R.B.I.E.. Check it out below:

Talk about a game changer. While the Magic Mike icon still looks incredible in the same Gambit costume, Tatum found the right balance with his accent. He's working with the same dialect, but its dialed back so that his dialogue doesn't end up lost in the next Avengers movie. Suddenly I'm even more excited to see him back as the card-throwing mutant in The Russo Brothers' crossover film.

The Avengers: Doomsday trailer briefly showed Gambit fighting Shang-Chi, but this is the first time we're hearing him speak ahead of the movie's release. He's still got the cajun swagger, but now we can actually understand the words coming out of his mouth. I assume we aren't going to get any more jokes about the accent like we did in Deadpool & Wolverine.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were shook when Tatum popped up as Gambit in the third Deadpool movie. He was famously attached to play the role for years, but the project sat in development hell. Originally Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox felt like the death knell for him playing the X-Man, but luckily that wasn't the case. I can't wait to see what he brings to the table with Doomsday, especially since his appearance presumably will be way less comedic than the Ryan Reynolds movie.

Not only will Tatum get to play Gambit again in the next Avengers movie, but he'll be appearing alongside the OG stars of the X-Men movies. Namely legends like James Marsden, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Kelsey Grammer, Rebecca Romijn and the late Patrick Stewart.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Whether or not Gambit survives the battle against Doctor Doom remains to be seen, but at least we'll be able to understand him this time around.