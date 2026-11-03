Hailey Bieber Channeled Angelina Jolie And Proved Latex Is Back In, Baby

Hailey Bieber had a big October. She knows it too, posting a full thread to Instagram at the end of the month simply captioned “Thanks October” and featuring her in an angel Halloween costume. But before the Internet got that post, she actually channeled Angelina Jolie in a daring Mr and Mrs. Smith fit. Looks like latex is back in, baby.

You remember the scene . In Mr and Mrs Smith, Jolie’s “Jane Smith” is out on assignment and shows up in a full bondage outfit complete with tall boots, a spandex dress and mesh elbow gloves with confusing purpose. Bieber wore a similar look for Halloween this year, and was photographed by portrait photographer Amber Asaly, who admitted she hasn’t seen the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt classic. (A classic that might be more infamous for the two getting together and leading to Pitt divorcing Aniston , anyway.)

Separately, Hailey and Justin Bieber also dressed in couples angel and devil costumes for the popular holiday. It’s her channeling Angelina Jolie that’s really sticking with me, however. That movie and scene were super popular 20 years ago, but it's been a while since I've seen someone create a costume based on it. It was unexpected for the Rhode founder, and a fun movie-oriented fit.

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Halloween is a time to play around and take risks, and we saw some cool and outlandish celebrity fashion looks this year. Heidi Klum went as a severed hand. JLo channeled her monster-in-law co-star Jane Fonda and dressed as Barbarella . Zendaya looked so good as Halle Berry some people thought it was a literal throwback photo of Halle Berry. My personal favorite inspiration though? DWTS pro Witney Carson is pregnant, and used her belly to dress as the MCU’s “fat Thor. ” Perfection.

Bieber’s been taking risks on the fashion realm lately outside of the week leading up to and encompassing Halloween. She also posed for Brazilian Magazine ICE Lately, showing off her bikini tan line . Outside of the sheer dress she wore to see Wuthering Heights , I do typically think of Bieber as being relatively understated when it comes to her fashion, so it’s nice to see her doing something a little more outside the box. I guess that's EXACTLY what Halloween is for!